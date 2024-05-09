The NBA Most Valuable Player Award, also known as the Maurice Podoloff trophy (until 2023), is given annually to the player who is considered the most valuable to their team during the regular season.

It was introduced in the 1955-56 season. Since the 2022-23 season, winners receive the Michael Jordan Trophy. Media members vote for the MVP after the regular season. Voters consider a player's stats, their impact on winning games, and their overall value to their team.

Here is a list of NBA players who are multiple-time winners and have won more than three NBA MVP Awards:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: He won the most NBA Most Valuable Player Award. Kareem has six of these under his belt. He received three while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and another three while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. He won in 1971, 1972, 1974, 1976, 1977, and 1980.

Bill Russell: He won his NBA Most Valuable Player Awards with the Boston Celtics in 1958, 1961, 1962, 1963, and 1965.

Michael Jordan: He won his NBA Most Valuable Player Awards with the Chicago Bulls in 1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, and 1998.

Wilt Chamberlai: He won one with the Philadelphia Warriors and three with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1960, 1966, 1967, and 1968.

LeBron James: He won two of his NBA Most Valuable Player Awards with the Cleveland Cavaliers and two with the Miami Heat in 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013.

Moses Malone: He won two with the Houston Rockets and one with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1979, 1982, and 1983.

Larry Bird: He won his NBA Most Valuable Player Awards with the Boston Celtics in 1984, 1985, and 1986.

Magic Johnson: He won all of his NBA Most Valuable Player Awards with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1987, 1989, and 1990.

Nikola Jokić: He won all of his NBA Most Valuable Player Awards with the Denver Nuggets in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Bob Pettit: He won both of his NBA Most Valuable Player Awards with the St. Louis Hawks in 1956 and 1959. Karl Malone won both of his with the Utah Jazz in 1997 and 1999.

Tim Duncan: He won both of his NBA Most Valuable Player Awards with the San Antonio Spurs in 2002 and 2003.

Steve Nash: He won both of his NBA Most Valuable Player Awards with the Phoenix Suns in 2005 and 2006.

Stephen Curry: He won both of his NBA Most Valuable Player Awards with the Golden State Warriors in 2015 and 2016.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: He won both of his NBA Most Valuable Player Awards with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019 and 2020.