Srikant's Rajkummar Rao expresses concern over rise in Deepfake videos; says, 'There should be strict laws'

Numerous celebrities have become targets of deepfake videos generated through artificial intelligence, including Rashmika Mandanna, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and others. Amidst the ongoing discourse surrounding this issue, Rajkummar Rao has voiced his perspective on the matter.

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Srikanth, which hits theaters tomorrow (May 10). The biopic chronicles the life of the eponymous industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Rajkummar Rao demands ‘strict action’ against Deepfake videos

When Rajkummar Rao was asked about the viral spread of Deepfake videos and whether he perceived them as a threat, the actor demanded strict action to curb the misuse of AI. He underscored the importance of providing the public with adequate knowledge about the technology's applications. He also noted that only a fraction of the country's population is acquainted with AI.

During an interview with ANI, he stated, "If someone misuses it or anything, there should be very strict laws," further suggesting that measures should be implemented to deter misuse.

Rajkummar Rao shares first reaction upon hearing Srikanth’s story

Rajkummar Rao also discussed his upcoming film Srikanth and recalled his first reaction upon hearing the story. He said, "When I got to know about Srikanth's life, when I first heard his story from Tushar, I was also very moved. I was very inspired that a person achieved so much at such a young age despite being visually impaired."

The actor continued, “So I thought this story is very important to spread to the world because we all need inspiration in our lives. Sometimes, we feel low and want to get out from the situation. Srikanth is such a character which will entertain and inspire you at the same time."

In Srikanth, Rajkummar portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla. He is depicting the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bholla, who overcame visual impairment to establish Bollant Industries. The film also features Jyothika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in collaboration with T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, Srikanth is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, the film is scheduled for release on May 10.

