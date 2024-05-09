Emily Blunt Reveals Why She Declined The Rock's Invitation To Attend WrestleMania 40

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is one of the A-Listers of Hollywood, having starred in many blockbuster movies in a career spanning over two decades. It is a reason he is friends with a myriad of elite stars in the movie industry after working with them. Among the Final Boss' close real-life friends is Emily Blunt, who was his co-star in the Jungle Cruise movie released in 2021.

Emily Blunt was a recent guest on The Howard Stern Show. Appearing on the talk show, the actress talked about WrestleMania 40 and her close pal The Rock, who wrestled at the Showcase of Immortals this year.

According to Blunt, she received an invitation from The Rock to attend WrestleMania 40 this year, which was attended by numerous celebrities. However, the Oppenheimer actress chose not to travel all the way to Philadelphia to witness the grand wrestling spectacle live. Despite The Great One's generous invitation, she declined the offer.

Instead, Blunt watched the show from the comfort of her home. She felt that she could have gone there, confessing she had never watched The Rock wrestle. The actress further added that she was not unfamiliar with professional wrestling because her brother was a big fan of pro wrestling while growing up, and now it is crazy to think she gets to work with one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

The Rock was involved in two nights of WrestleMania 40

The Final Boss debuted a new version of himself during his WWE tenure earlier this year, calling himself the wicked Final Boss. Joining The Bloodline, he turned The American Nightmare's life into a true nightmare, attacking him physically and verbally during the build-up of WrestleMania 40.

Setting up a match with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, the Bloodline duo, The Rock and Roman Reigns, defeated the babyfaces on day one of the show. Even though The Final Boss didn't have an official match on day two, he intervened in the main event match, attempting to sway the result in Roman Reigns' favor, which eventually failed due to interferences from The Undertaker and Seth Rollins.

