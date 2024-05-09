Some of the leading K-drama actresses in the industry have started their careers as child actors. Gaining recognition at such a young age did not just provide a boost for a successful future career but also honed their skills immensely. Without further ado, let’s check out some of the actresses who started their journey as child actors.

1. Kim Yoo Jung

Born in 1999, Kim Yoo NJung started her career at the young age of four years old. Due to her talent and phenomenal performances, she quickly garnered immense popularity among the masses and became one of the most sought-after child actors. By the time she reached fifth grade, she had already appeared in 13 K-dramas and 15 movies. Some of her most popular are Painter of the Wind, Grudge: The Revolt of Gumiho, Flames of Desire, Dong Yi, and more. Moreover, she also received various accolades throughout the years, one of which is the Best Actress award for her performance in Iljimae.

The actress is currently one of the biggest names in the K-drama community and has appeared in shows like My Demon, Lovers of the Red, One Ordinary Day, and movies like The 8th Night, 20th Century Girl, and more. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

2. Park Eun Bin

Park Eun Bin started her journey into the entertainment industry at the ripe age of five years old. She appeared in various K-dramas and movies as a child actress and played the younger versions of various characters. Moreover, she received recognition for one of her roles in the series The Iron Empress for which she won the Best Actress award in 2009. Following her career as a child actor, she went on to star in some of the major releases as an adult. One of her most popular performances was in the series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, where she played the role of an autistic lawyer. She gained immense recognition for the series and even won multiple awards.

4. Lee Se Young

Born in 1992, Lee Se Yung delved into the world of acting at a very young age. She made her debut in 1997 and went on to appear in various movies and K-dramas as a child actress. She is most known for her performance in films such as When I Turned Nine, Lovely Rivals, and The Wonder Years. Further ahead she starred in some of well-known shows as a leading actress, such as The Crowned Clown, The Red Sleeve, The Law Cafe, The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, and more.

4. Kim So Hyun

Kim So Hyun was born in 1999 and right after a few years started her career as a child actress. In 2006, she made her debut with the K-drama, Drama City and she has remained unstoppable since. The actress is best known for her roles in A Happy Woman (2007), Que Sera Sera, Hometown of Legends, My Name Is Pity, Wife and Woman, and Ja Myung Go. Furthermore, she made her big screen debut in Man of Vendetta, where she played the role of the daughter of a priest who gets kidnapped.

Later in her career, she starred in major K-drama series such as Love Alarm, River Where the Moon Rises, Pure Love, My Lovely Liar and more.

5. Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye is one of the most notable actors in the K-drama world. However, she started her career at a very young age and starred in several shows, gaining immense recognition. Stairway to Heaven (2003) and Tree of Heaven are two of the most well-known series she did as a child actress. During her adult life, she appeared in some of the major K-dramas such as You're Beautiful, The Heirs, Pinocchio, Doctors, Memories of the Alhambra, #Alive, Sisyphus: The Myth, Doctor Slump and more.