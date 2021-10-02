EXCLUSIVE: Seema Khan’s fabulous wardrobe includes a stolen jacket from her son & a flicked tee from her show

Seema Khan who has been inclined towards fashion since her childhood is a designer and stylist by profession. She has been in the limelight ever since her screen debut with the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The cringe-binge show explored the lives of Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan. In the recent episode of What’s In My Wardrobe with Pinkvilla, we dug for stories deep inside her wardrobe and the 44 years old star has a tale for every stunning piece that she owns.

Calling herself a shopaholic who goes bonkers about fancy clothes and quirky stylish pieces, Seema Khan is a fashionista who is turning into a conscious buyer and sustainable enthusiast. Her luxe wardrobe features pieces that are 25 plus years old and 40 years old vintage collection that she got from her mother. She also owns several gifted fashion picks and we have our eyes on the white-rimmed OTT glasses had gifted her.

From her glorious and organised closet, she picks out a denim bling jacket with glittery tassels on the sleeves and says “Everyone laughed at me when I bought it.” Her love for jackets is not unknown as jackets are a no brainer for Seema. She told us how well she pulled it off and everyone wanted to know where she got it from after seeing it on her! Being pretty active on Instagram, she never shies away from flaunting her fabulous fashion choices to her fans. Earlier she had posted a picture looking dashing in a printed tee, white shorts teamed with an edgy jacket from Dust & Drop London. Seema joked about how she stole the piece from her son, Nirvan Khan who was not in town. “I sent my maid to his closet and said I want this jacket. When I posted that picture he was like, ‘Hello mom is that mine?’”

Seema is also obsessed with cropped tees and has saved a few from the hit series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The style diva gently pulled out a black graphic printed cropped tee from herself and said, “I told them I lost it but I flicked it! I don’t remember in which scene I wore this but I love this tee.”

Check out Pinkvilla's EXCLUSIVE interview with Seema Khan below:

