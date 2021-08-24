EXCLUSIVE: Seema Khan on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2: We’re excited for all four of us to get together

The first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives featuring Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey was unveiled in November 2020, and the season two was officially announced by Netflix in March this year. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Seema expressed her excitement for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2. “I am really looking forward to it. It's been quite a harrowing pandemic, and it's still going on, but we are excited for all four of us to get together. It's always fun when we are together, it’s a riot,” laughs Seema.

Interestingly, she also reveals that the four of them do not discuss the show. “We would like it to be a surprise, so we are always like ‘let’s see what happens in the next season’. Honestly, even we don’t know much at this point, so I am waiting to discover what’s going to unravel in season 2. I am going into it exactly the way I went into season 1 of the show,” says Seema, adding that they are waiting to hear back from the makers on the second season’s shooting schedule.

Meanwhile, in an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Neelam had revealed that they were supposed to start shooting for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 before the lockdown. “So we would have actually been done with the shooting by now. But unfortunately you know there was a lockdown and we couldn’t shoot so hopefully when things open up we will definitely be starting on season two, and hopefully by the end of the year or beginning of next year they should be releasing it,” Neelam had said.

Season 1 of the show had seen interesting cameos from Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Sohail Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, among many others.

