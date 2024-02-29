First Look of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3 out; Riddhima Kapoor makes stylish entry

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives starring Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Panday, and Neelam Kothari is returning on Netflix with season 3 but this time with a couple of twists. The new season has been titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives and marks three news entries including Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni becomes a part of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Neetu Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor's daughter and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who is married to businessman Bharat Sahni has become a part of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives which is the 3rd season of the popular Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Interestingly, Riddhima is a jewelry designer and this will be her first project as an actor.

Along with Riddhima, two more ladies Kalyani Saha Chawla and Shalini Passi will be making their debut in the series.

Karan Johar who is the producer of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives took to Instagram and shared a fresh poster of the series featuring all the 7 ladies. "It’s now 7 times the drama, spice & absolute fabulousness! Ready or not, these fierce ladies are coming soon in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, only on Netflix!" he captioned.

Normally it's said that the more the merrier but Netflix hinted on Instagram that it's going to get messier this season. Sharing the poster of Fabulous Wives vs Bollywood Wives with all 7 ladies on Instagram, Netflix India wrote, "You know and love the four but the more the merrier" But after cutting "the merrier" part, Netflix wrote "The messier"

More about Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

The first two seasons of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives provided a close look at the lives of Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Panday, and Neelam Kothari. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and many others made guest appearances.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the first season started streaming on Netflix from November 27, 2020. Season 2 premiered on September 2, 2022, and now it will be exciting to witness the series going to the next level with season 3.

