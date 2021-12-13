EXCLUSIVE: After Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora, Seema Khan tests positive for Covid 19

Earlier today it was reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for Covid-19. When Pinkvilla reached out to the actress’s team, they said, “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk.”

Now, we have learnt that designer Seema Khan has also tested positive for the virus. We reached out to her for a confirmation, however we haven’t heard back from her as yet. In late November, Seema along with Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni and Bhavana Pandey had made an announcement about the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. “Yo! We’re coming back to your screens! Season 2 of the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is now filming,” Seema had written on Instagram. Malaika Arora had commented on the post stating, “Can’t wait ladies. whoooo hoooooo.”

Meanwhile, Kareena’s spokesperson had also added, “As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family.”

