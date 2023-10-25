Seema Sajdeh opens up on divorce with Sohail Khan; recalls people saying she ‘used’ him and his family

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh, who tied the knot in 1998, ended their 24 years of marriage last year. They are parents to two sons- Nirvaan and Yohan. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Seema Sajdeh has now opened up about her divorce with Sohail, and the stigma attached to divorce. She also revealed that after being separated for quite a few years, they finalized their divorce last year.

Seema Sajdeh opens up on her divorce from Sohail Khan

In a conversation with Shivani Pau on her podcast, Seema Sajdeh was asked if there is still a stigma attached to divorce. Seema said, "Of course there is. Especially in our Indian culture, there's always a stigma attached to divorce." She further recalled how some people made nasty comments, saying that she used Sohail Khan and his family to get where she wanted to.

“We’re living in the day and age of social media so I had people comment, 'Oh, she used him and that family for as long as she needed to. She got where she wanted to get. Now she wants to be free.' I was like 'What just happened here?' But there were also people who were really nice to me so I chose to focus on that. There were loads of people who were genuinely nice to me and I'm so grateful for that,” said Seema.

Seema Sajdeh on when she decided to leave her marriage with Sohail Khan

Although Seema and Sohail had been separated for several years and were not living together, others assumed their marriage was still intact. “Nirvaan was at that age where he didn't want it. And there was a point when I had to make a decision because I had to choose between my marriage and my son. Because my son was going down a path that I was very scared of. And one fine morning, I woke up and realized that either I focus all my energy on saving this marriage or I focus all my energy on my son,” said Seema.

She further added that she made a choice then. “When there are two people in a situation where both of you are not happy and there's constant fighting and bickering, the fallout is always the kids,” she said, further adding that it was a conscious decision she made.

Seema said that their son Nirvaan Khan had many conversations with her. “When he went to university, he said to me that 'mama I'm okay now you can go ahead.' And that's when I decided now is the time that I can get divorced. It’s just paperwork, to be honest,” said Seema.

She revealed that she was officially divorced in December last year.

