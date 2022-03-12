Amazon Sale Offers Today: Up to 70 percent off on faux leather handbags for women

Handbags are an essential part of every woman’s day to day life. To work, shopping, to college or anywhere, we always carry a handbag. They say a woman carries a world in her handbag! From safety pins, pepper spray, cash, gadgets, cards and work-related documents, a woman’s handbag is the place where you can find all basic things to sustain a decent life. This means while you choose to gift your girl a handbag, look for the one that is spacious with multiple compartments and the look that also looks stylish. Amazon sale offers today gives excellent discounts on women's handbags and we bring to you 7 stunning faux leather numbers to shop from it!

Here are 7 handbags to steal from Amazon sale offers today:

1. Quilted black handbag

A classic black handbag will never go out of style. You can team it with your everyday looks and looks elegant yet the modish look of it suits all occasions. Appreciated and acknowledged for its fine finish, smooth texture and easy to carry nature, this Lino Perros handbag look marvellously stunning.

Price: Rs 1453

Buy Now

2. Solid pink handbag

This faux leather number is a feminine and elegant handbag that features a clean finish, polished textured and a zipper compartment and a pocket inside. Its spacious design and elegant look make it a stunning piece to carry to your work. You can colour block teaming it with monochromatic looks.

Price: Rs 1453

Buy Now

3. Faux leather hobo bag

Made with PU faux leather, this caramel-brown hobo bag is anti-scratch and slightly water-resistant. Its long and short handles enable you to carry it as a shoulder bag, tote bag or crossbody bag. It features one main compartment, one central zippered pocket, one interior zippered pocket, one cell phone pocket and one zippered paper napkin pocket that are spacious enough to keep your daily items organised.

Price: Rs 1399

Buy Now

4. Emerald green crocodile skin handbag

Here’s a snazzy looking handbag from Amazon sale offers today that’ll be a perfect gift item to your lady love. Its zippers and sliders have an anti-rust coating to preserve from corrosion and are perfect for daily use. The faux leather won’t wear off after use and helps in easing shoulder pain.

Price: Rs 3999

Buy Now

5. Women's satchel bag

Looking for something that’s convenient, easy to carry around and super stylish? Well, this satchel bag can be the one for you. Its compact and cute design gives it a Gen Z style tweak and the faux leather body with contemporary wooden handle gives it a modish touch. Indeed a must-buy fashion product!

Price: Rs 1773

Buy Now

6. Fire red faux leather handbag

This statement-making faux leather handbag from the Amazon sale is the one to kill for! It’s got an incredible colour gradation giving it a dragon-skin red hue and with adequate compartments, the handbag is a suitable store and carry option when you want to carry your stuff in style without compromising on utility.

Price: Rs 2450

Buy Now

7. Daily use leather handbag

This cream coloured handbag features three compartments with one internal zippered centre divider compartment. It also comes with a comfortable flat shoulder handle and easy access back zipper pocket and secure top zip closure. A casual handbag to look cool every day!

Price: Rs 1390

Buy Now

What are you waiting for? Hit the buy button and grab your favourite handbag from Amazon sale offers today to make the most of the weekend sale event!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Kitchen set for home: Time to discard old kitchen sets and replace them with THESE trendy ones