Black Myth: Wukong To Get 2 DLC Expansions Before Release of Sequel Black Myth: Jiang Ziya, per Leaked Rumor

Online rumors suggest that Black Myth: Wukong will receive two DLC expansions before the release of its sequel. According to reports, developer Game Science plans to release these expansions for their first game, as disclosed by Lunatic Ignus on their Discord server.

Although the specific content of these expansions remains unknown, the leaker's source allegedly discovered audio files featuring Buddha, the Jade Emperor, and Nezha—who is rumored to have a more significant role in the studio's upcoming game. The leaker claims that releasing these two expansions would be logical, as Game Science had originally intended for Black Myth: Wukong to include 13 chapters, but those plans were eventually scaled back.

Although the leaker was unable to provide an exact release date, they did state that the DLC expansions will arrive after the Xbox port and physical copies are made available. It's speculated that the DLCs might be released in the summer of 2025—possibly on August 20th, the anniversary of the game—when an announcement could be made.

There may be some merit to what Lunatic Ignus has disclosed, given their track record of reliability over the previous few months. However, since Black Myth: Wukong was released only two weeks ago, it's wise to take all information regarding the game and its follow-up, codenamed Black Myth: Jiang Ziya, with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

Game Science, the developer and publisher of the 2024 action role-playing game Black Myth: Wukong, crafted the game around an anthropomorphic monkey modeled after Sun Wukong, a character from the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West.

Black Myth: Wukong was released on August 20, 2024, for the PlayStation 5 and Windows, with an Xbox Series X/S version scheduled for a later date. The game received generally positive reviews from critics. By August 23, it had sold 10 million copies, making it one of the fastest-selling video games ever.

Before its release, Game Science had assured players that completing the action game would take more than fifteen hours. However, various users are disputing this, stating that it is taking them over 60 hours to complete the game.

ALSO READ: How Many Chapters Are in Black Myth: Wukong and How Long Will It Take To Beat Them?