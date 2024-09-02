How Many Chapters Are in Black Myth: Wukong and How Long Will It Take To Beat Them?
Black Myth: Wukong is capturing the imagination of the users and they are showing their interest in knowing the details of the game. Let's get to know.
Game Science is the developer and publisher of the 2024 action role-playing game Black Myth Wukong. The game centers on an anthropomorphic monkey that is modeled after Sun Wukong, a character in the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West.
August 20, 2024, saw the release of Black Myth Wukong for the PlayStation 5 and Windows. An Xbox Series X/S version is scheduled for release at a later time. Critics gave the game generally positive reviews. As of August 23, it had sold 10 million copies, making it one of the fastest-selling video games ever.
There are several primary, optional, and hidden Black Myth Wukong bosses to conquer in each chapter of Black Myth Wukong. It's crucial to keep an eye out for exclusive Black Myth Wukong spells and transformations during your journey through the action-adventure game's chapters.
Here's how many chapters you need to finish to witness the epic journey of the Destined One through to the very end. In total, Black Myth Wukong has six chapters. We've provided a comprehensive list of chapter names, locations, and bosses so you can determine how many chapters remain until the end credits appear. The chapters of Black Myth Wukong are as follows:
|
Chapter
|
Area
|
Boss
|
Chapter One – Black Cloud, Red Fire
|
Black Wind Mountain
|
Black Bear Guai
|
Chapter Two – Yellow Sand, Desolate Dusk
|
Yellow Wind Ridge
|
Yellow Wind Sage
|
Chapter Three – White Snow, Ice Cold
|
The New West
|
Yellowbrow
|
Chapter Four – Rosy Cheeks, Gray Hair
|
The Webbed Hollow
|
Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master
|
Chapter Five – Golden Child, Crimson Blood
|
Flaming Mountains
|
Red Boy & Yaksha King
|
Chapter Six – Unfinished
|
Mount Huaguo
|
Stone Monkey & The Great Sage’s Broken Shell
Before its release, Game Science had assured everyone that finishing their action game would take more than fifteen hours. However, various users are calling it wrong as it is taking them over 60 hours to complete the game.
Users claim that the average first playtime takes at least twice as long as this potential playtime, and that's before you factor in time for exploration, backtracking, and finishing side missions. You must also account for the extra time needed to improve your Black Myth Wukong build and defeat challenging bosses who could impede your advancement.
