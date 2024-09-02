How Many Chapters Are in Black Myth: Wukong and How Long Will It Take To Beat Them?

I am a sports enthusiast who can't imagine being in any other industry. I'm a Delhi-based sports writer, with a special passion for Cricket, Football, and Basketball. However, I thoroughly enjoy and have a solid enough knowledge of almost all sports, from Kabbadi to Badminton. With 4 years of sports writing and editing experience, I also use my insights as a sports fan to curate the right content and topics for readers. Butter Chicken, Momos, and Mountains are the other things that keep me loving life. I am a postgraduate with an MBA in Sports and Business Management and an alumna of DY Patil University School of Management.