How Many Chapters Are in Black Myth: Wukong and How Long Will It Take To Beat Them?

Black Myth: Wukong is capturing the imagination of the users and they are showing their interest in knowing the details of the game. Let's get to know.

Written by Anshumaan Singh Published on Sep 02, 2024   |  05:31 PM IST  |  5.3K
Twitter
Black Myth: Wukong

Game Science is the developer and publisher of the 2024 action role-playing game Black Myth Wukong. The game centers on an anthropomorphic monkey that is modeled after Sun Wukong, a character in the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West.

August 20, 2024, saw the release of Black Myth Wukong for the PlayStation 5 and Windows. An Xbox Series X/S version is scheduled for release at a later time. Critics gave the game generally positive reviews. As of August 23, it had sold 10 million copies, making it one of the fastest-selling video games ever.

There are several primary, optional, and hidden Black Myth Wukong bosses to conquer in each chapter of Black Myth Wukong. It's crucial to keep an eye out for exclusive Black Myth Wukong spells and transformations during your journey through the action-adventure game's chapters.

Here's how many chapters you need to finish to witness the epic journey of the Destined One through to the very end. In total, Black Myth Wukong has six chapters. We've provided a comprehensive list of chapter names, locations, and bosses so you can determine how many chapters remain until the end credits appear. The chapters of Black Myth Wukong are as follows:

Chapter

Area

Boss

Chapter One – Black Cloud, Red Fire

Black Wind Mountain

Black Bear Guai

Chapter Two – Yellow Sand, Desolate Dusk

Yellow Wind Ridge

Yellow Wind Sage

Chapter Three – White Snow, Ice Cold

The New West

Yellowbrow

Chapter Four – Rosy Cheeks, Gray Hair

The Webbed Hollow

Advertisement

Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master

Chapter Five – Golden Child, Crimson Blood

Flaming Mountains

Red Boy & Yaksha King

Chapter Six – Unfinished

Mount Huaguo

Stone Monkey & The Great Sage’s Broken Shell

Chapter

Area

Boss

Chapter One – Black Cloud, Red Fire

Black Wind Mountain

Black Bear Guai

Chapter Two – Yellow Sand, Desolate Dusk

Yellow Wind Ridge

Yellow Wind Sage

Chapter Three – White Snow, Ice Cold

The New West

Yellowbrow

Chapter Four – Rosy Cheeks, Gray Hair

The Webbed Hollow

Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master

Chapter Five – Golden Child, Crimson Blood

Flaming Mountains

Red Boy & Yaksha King

Chapter Six – Unfinished

Mount Huaguo

Stone Monkey & The Great Sage’s Broken Shell

Black Myth: Wukong

Before its release, Game Science had assured everyone that finishing their action game would take more than fifteen hours. However, various users are calling it wrong as it is taking them over 60 hours to complete the game.

Users claim that the average first playtime takes at least twice as long as this potential playtime, and that's before you factor in time for exploration, backtracking, and finishing side missions. You must also account for the extra time needed to improve your Black Myth Wukong build and defeat challenging bosses who could impede your advancement.

ALSO READ: Star Wars Outlaws Release Date and Unlock Time: When Does the New Game Come Out? Find Out

Advertisement
About The Author
Anshumaan Singh
Anshumaan Singh

I am a sports enthusiast who can't imagine being in any other industry. I'm a Delhi-based sports

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!