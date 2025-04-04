Amitabh Bachchan announces Kaun Banega Crorepati 17; Watch PROMO
After Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 concluded last month, the makers are back with the brand new season of the quiz-based reality show. Amitabh Bachchan announces the new season.
Kaun Banega Crorepati is back! The last season of the show concluded on March 11, and just 24 days later, the new season of the hit reality show has been announced. The makers have released an official promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on their official social media page featuring the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. With the official promo, the makers have declared that the registration for the 17th season will begin this month.
On April 4, Sony TV uploaded an official promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on their official Instagram page. In this first promo of the 17th season, Mr Bachchan plays a patient who suffers from stomach pain. Meanwhile, a doctor arrives to help Big B, who struggles with a stomachache. Teasing Big B, the doctor mentions that he is hiding the truth, due to which he has a stomach ache. The veteran actor then announces that the registration for KBC 17 will start from April 14.
Watch promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 featuring Amitabh Bachchan here-
The caption of this promo read, "Taiyyar ho jaiye 14th April se hot seat par aane ke liye. KBC ke registration aur humare AB ke sawaal shuru hone hi wale hain."
As soon as the makers released the promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, fans went gaga and expressed their excitement in the comment section of this post. A fan commented, "A Great show kbc," another user commented, "This is so good," and so on many expressed their joy.
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 premiered on August 16, 2024 and ended on March 11, 2025. Several celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan, Vidya Balan, Farah Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and graced the show to promote their projects. Their fun interaction with the star host made this season memorable.
The makers are yet to announce the release date of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.
