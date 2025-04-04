'Where is Vijay Deverakonda?': Fans ask Rashmika Mandanna as she shares pics from her birthday holiday

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her social media handle to share a series of joyous pictures from her trip to Salalah. The actress was seen sharing some adorable glimpses and enjoying a hearty meal ahead of her 29th birthday.

She captioned the post: “Good food + full almost exploding happy tummy = angry Junaid Sheikh and Sagar (my trainers). I read this somewhere. Salalah - land of sun sand and smiles. How cute it sounds!”

However, as soon as she shared the post, it was flooded with fans asking where Vijay Deverakonda was.

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted leaving the airport just days apart. Although both actors had jetted off on separate flights, fans speculated that Vijay and Rashmika were flying to celebrate the actress’ birthday.

Now, with a series of images surfacing, it appears that Rashmika and Vijay are celebrating her birthday together in Salalah this year. Even though the two actors have yet to make their relationship official, they have been spotted together on multiple occasions.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the lead role in the film Sikandar . The Salman Khan starrer, which hit theaters on March 30 this year, featured the actress as the protagonist’s wife.

The film tells the tale of Sanjay Rajkot, the king of Rajkot in Gujarat, who is being hunted down by a politician following a family tragedy. Directed by AR Murugadoss , the movie has received negative reviews from critics.

Looking ahead, the actress is set to appear in the movie Kuberaa alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni . The film, a social thriller directed by Sekhar Kammula, is slated for release on June 20, 2025. Rashmika also has upcoming films like Thama and The Girlfriend.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is next set to appear in the film Kingdom , which is scheduled for release on May 30, 2025.

