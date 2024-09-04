Why Did Concord Fail? 5 Reasons Why the Game Ended as a USD 200 Million Dollar Flop

Sony has pulled the plug on its highly anticipated game Concord just two weeks after its disastrous launch. A game that took nearly eight years to make turned into a damp squib within 10 days of its rollout, with fans calling it one of Sony's biggest disappointments.

Firewalk Studios developed the game in collaboration with its parent company, ProbablyMonsters, until Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired the studio in April 2023. It was supposed to be a monster but got nosedived into an epic disaster. Before you check the reasons, why it flopped, get an idea from watching its trailer only.

Here are five reasons why this didn’t work with the fans:

High Price (USD 40)

This is considered to be the biggest reason why the game failed so miserably with the fans, and it couldn’t even break quadruple digits on Steam. Concord pushed the game with a high cost with the promise of a bunch of other microtransactions thereafter, but the fans didn’t want it.

Nevertheless, Sony has said that the customers will be refunded for their copies, and the ones who have purchased it from the outlet can return it to the retailers.

Hero Shooters Game

Another basic reason why Concord failed is because the hero shooters game isn’t given a thumbs up by the fans these days. While games like Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Valorant remain popular, the newer ones are instantly shunned by the fans.

Eight years duration: It took nearly eight years for the developers to come and it has now kind of become outdated. It went into production right when Overwatch launched, and for some reason, it took nearly a decade. This was doomed to fail, as the gamers had even overcome the desire for it.

Poor graphics

Another core problem with this game is that it’s visually unappealing. For any gaming fan, Concord wouldn’t work because it doesn’t qualify for the standards set today by gaming developers. It tried to channel, the ‘70s sci-fi era which existed 30-40 years back even before the target audience was born, and still it looks terrible.

Gameplay isn’t that good

Concord isn’t that bad from a gamer’s perspective, but a product coming after 8 years of its announcement, and that too from Sony and at USD 40 deserves to stand out. But from the point of view of a gamer, the gameplay of Concord just falls short.

Apart from these, there are several reasons like no marketing, and intense competition from top games like Black Myth: Wukong also affected Concord’s standing in the market. After receiving severely negative reviews, the company thought it better to pull it off before it gets wiped out completely.