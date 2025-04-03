Indraneil Sengupta REACTS to his 'failed' marriage with ex-wife Barkha Bisht amid her cheating allegations

Barkha Bisht, known for her amazing performances, recently spoke in detail about her personal life. She even spoke about her ex-husband, actor Indraneil Sengupta, and accused him of cheating while they were married. The couple parted ways in 2022 after 14 years of marriage. Before Barkha made this accusation, Indraneil had spoken about his "failed marriage" on a podcast. He had even stated that the "divorce" positively changed him.

On Sanghmitra Hitaishi's podcast, Indraneil Sengupta shared how his divorce from Barkha Bisht positively impacted his life. He discussed the personal growth he experienced after their separation. Indraneil acknowledged that some may view his marriage to Barkha as a failure; however, he believes it was successful for 13 years. He elaborated by saying they had many good moments, as well as some very good ones, and some challenging times.

Indraneil said he didn't want to call his marriage a "failure." He shared how he and Barkha had their individual journeys and how their personalities changed. The actor had emphasized, "Sometimes personalities change. We were different people from day 1. As the years have passed, we have become more of ourselves. I don't agree with the word failure. Nothing has failed."

For the uninformed, Barkha and Indraneil welcomed their daughter, Meira, in 2011. After their separation, their 13-year-old daughter lives with Barkha.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Barkha had shared that her ex-husband, Indraneil, isn't actively present in their daughter's life, but she has accepted it with a heavy heart. The Ramleela actor revealed that people might assume that she is intentionally trying to keep Indraneil away from their daughter, but that isn’t the case.

Speaking about their relationship, Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta tied the wedding knot in 2008. The couple allegedly fell in love while shooting for Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam.

