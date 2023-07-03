Understanding the Causes & Signs of Low Testosterone in Women

Testosterone plays a key role as the principal male hormone which regulates gender differences, development of sex characteristics, formation of spermatocytes, and fertility ( 1 ). Testosterone belongs to a group of hormones which are known as androgens ( 2 ). While most of this hormone is found in males, small amounts are produced by females' adrenal glands and ovaries. Knowing the signs of low testosterone in women can help understand the effects of such deficiency on fertility, sex drive, production of red blood cells, muscle mass, and fat distribution.

From the causes of low testosterone in women, its effects, and causes, to treatments that may help increase this hormone — in this article, we have put together the ultimate edit of all you ought to know about testosterone in females.

What is Low Testosterone in Women?

Studies suggest that healthy, young women produce about 300 micrograms of testosterone per day. The ovary produces half of this hormone, and the other half comes from the adrenal glands. When the production is hampered due to some factors such as aging and natural menopause or when this hormone is deficient in the body, it may lead to low levels of testosterone in women ( 3 ). So, what exactly happens to a woman’s body during the deficiency of the hormone or in the phenomenon of low testosterone levels? Read on to know about its function and impact on the body.

How Does Testosterone Affect a Woman’s Body?

Like men, women's testosterone levels may influence their development during puberty, sexual function, muscle mass, bone density, cognitive function, erythropoiesis (red blood cell production), energy levels, and mood ( 3 ). Hence, this hormone has a profound control and impact on the woman’s body. Moreover, according to research, female testosterone is an integral element in their bodies that defines their sexuality. This hormone is associated with a woman’s response to sexual stimulation and enhances their interest in initiating such activities. The study also states that testosterone may have a direct effect on a woman’s well-being and might help reduce anxiety and depression ( 4 ).

So, when there is adrenal insufficiency or the quantity of testosterone begins to drop in a woman’s body due to a myriad of factors, its functions can be disrupted, leading to adverse effects on health and well-being. This is often seen in the common signs of low testosterone in women which may be easily found or detected. Ahead, we have put together a list of symptoms or signs that you may watch out for to know that you’re low on the hormone.

Signs of Low Testosterone in Women

The only ideal and recommended way to detect if a woman has low levels of testosterone in the body is by conducting a blood test. Multiple research and comprehensive studies are still being conducted worldwide to understand the impact of low testosterone levels on women. However, there may be some other low testosterone symptoms for women which are visible to the woman and her loved ones. Some symptoms that indicate you may have a low level of the hormone include ( 5 ), ( 6 ), ( 7 ), ( 8 ) :

A decrease in sexual thoughts and desire

Development of fatigue or weakness

Low mood or depression

Problems with concentration

Low sense of overall well-being

Problems with orgasm function

Muscle weakness and loss of muscle mass

Thinning of hair strands and hair loss

Disturbed sleeping patterns

Less vaginal lubrication or vaginal dryness

Causes of Low Testosterone in Women

According to studies, the causes of low testosterone in women may stem from a variety of reasons. From adrenal diseases, oophorectomy (surgical removal of one or both female ovaries), HIV infection, Turner’s syndrome, premature ovarian failure, adrenalectomy (surgical removal of one or both adrenal glands), use of oral contraceptives, and pituitary diseases to high consumption or high-dose of corticosteroids ─ these are all the reasons for a deficiency or low level of the hormone in a woman’s body ( 3 ).

While these reasons may have a detrimental impact on the quantity and production, the main cause of low testosterone in women is natural aging. Research states that as soon as a woman enters the 20 year-old-mark, the level of testosterone in her body begins to decline. In fact, it may decline by 50 percent between the early 20s and mid-40s. Hence, age-related low testosterone in women or its deficiency may occur in women in their late 30s and 40s ( 7 ), ( 8 ).

While age may be one of the biggest factors to impact the quantity of this hormone, another cause is menopause. Studies suggest that before women hit menopause, their bodies produce about three times as much testosterone as estrogen ( 8 ). Menopause refers to a routine and non-pathologic medical condition in which there is a permanent cessation of the menses for about 12 months. The median age for the occurrence of menopause is 51 years. It is often interlinked with the deficiency of hormones in the woman’s body including estrogen, testosterone, and more ( 9 ). Therefore, postmenopausal women may be more likely to see the signs of low testosterone and experience its effect.

Treatments for Low Testosterone in Women

In conditions of low testosterone in women, novel methods are now being used to revive sex hormone levels for improved overall health. These new testosterone preparations aim at providing an efficient method to provide the hormone into the body without any side effects. From oral forms (pills, tablets, patches), nasal sprays, creams, gels, and implants, to self-injections 一 there are now multiple treatments available for treating low testosterone levels in a woman ( 6 ), ( 10 ).

Estratest : According to research and anecdotal evidence, an androgen therapy called Estratest has been widely used to treat and suppress the signs of low testosterone in women. This product is a combination of estrogen and synthetic testosterone (methyltestosterone) which has been prescribed to postmenopausal and menopausal women for years in the United States. Studies suggest that when this replacement therapy is used safely as per the direction of the doctors, it may help in reviving the levels of testosterone in the woman’s body ( 11 ). However, since every body type is different, it's important to consult a doctor or a general physician for the dosage and side effects.

: According to research and anecdotal evidence, an androgen therapy called Estratest has been widely used to treat and suppress the signs of low testosterone in women. This product is a combination of estrogen and synthetic testosterone (methyltestosterone) which has been prescribed to postmenopausal and menopausal women for years in the United States. Studies suggest that when this replacement therapy is used safely as per the direction of the doctors, it may help in reviving the levels of testosterone in the woman’s body ( ). However, since every body type is different, it's important to consult a doctor or a general physician for the dosage and side effects. Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT): Another treatment for navigating low testosterone levels in women is testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) which has been used across the globe for the last 70 years. Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) has become a promising and growing field in contemporary healthcare today. According to research, doctors may narrow down the unique characteristics of a specific individual and make the necessary changes in testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) for the safest and best results for each person. Testosterone therapy aims to improve the low testosterone symptoms in women along with preventing depression, loss of bone and muscle mass, anemia, decreased libido, and more ( 12 ). However, this may have multiple side effects for women. Anecdotal evidence and claims made by people state that some of these adverse effects may range from the development of acne to the appearance of facial hair, and weight gain.

Conclusion

While testosterone is predominantly produced and found in males, it is equally important for the existence and functioning of a female’s body. A woman's overall health may be significantly affected by an imbalance of testosterone or low testosterone levels in her body. Some signs of low testosterone in women may show up as reduced sexual desires, depressed mood, fatigue, weakness of muscles, and more. Although studies are still being conducted to understand the treatment of low testosterone in women, some novel methods may help in reviving its levels in the body.

