South Newsmakers of this week: GV Prakash’s divorce, Vaddakan’s debut at Cannes 2024 to ACE title teaser

From Vijay Sethupathi's ACE teaser release to the shocking separation announcement by music director GV Prakash, the South film industry has constantly kept social media buzzing with several updates this week.

Further, we also witnessed the Malayalam supernatural horror movie Vadakkan's debut at the Cannes Film Festival, and to top it all, the promo of the first single of the highly anticipated Jr NTR starrer Devera was released. What a great week, right?

On this note, let's take a look at the top 5 South newsmakers of this week.

1. Vijay Sethupathi starrer ACE title teaser release

The first one on the list of South newsmakers has to be the title teaser release of Vijay Sethupathi’s ACE. The makers of the film dropped the intriguing and exciting title teaser on Friday, May 17.

Check out the title teaser of Vijay Sethupathi’s ACE

The 1-minute and 16-second-long video of the title teaser showcased glimpses of Vijay Sethupathi in an uber-cool look and also provided a sneak-peak into the core cast and crew of the film.

Apart from the Jawan actor, Yogi Babu, Divya Pillai, Babloo Prithveeraj, BS Avinash, Muthu Kumar, Raj Kumar, Denes Kumar, Alvin Martin, Priscilla Nair, and Jasper Supayah, among others, would be seen in pivotal roles.

2. Jr NTR's Devara’s Fear song promo out

In yet another exciting update, megastar Jr NTR released the teaser of the much-awaited first single of his upcoming film Devara: Part One alongside Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on May 17. The powerful track, sung by Anirudh Ravichander, will be releasing on May 19.

The RRR actor shared the teaser on his official Instagram account and wrote, "#FearSong from May 19th... #Devara” (sic).

Check out the promo video below!

Through diverse gripping visuals from the film, the promo introduces audiences to NTR's character as the 'Lord of Fear' featuring the audio 'All Hail The King'.

3. GV Prakash and wife Saindhavi announce divorce

The next on the South newsmakers' list has to be the sudden and shocking separation announcement by Tamil music composer and actor GV Prakash and playback singer Saindhavi. The duo decided to separate after 11 years of marriage.

Announcing their separation, they issued a similar statement on respective Instagram accounts and said that they are separating for the ‘sake of mental peace and betterment while preserving mutual respect’.

Check their separation posts below!

What followed the separation announcement was a series of backlash and hate comments for the duo that seemed to affect them so much that both GV Prakash and Saindhavi decided to issue strong statements on the hate comments on social media.

4. Malayalam movie Vadakkan’s debut at Cannes Film Festival 2024

In yet another achievement for the South entertainment industry, the Malayalam horror movie Vadakkan made its debut at the prestigious film festival. Directed by Sajeed A, the film earned a spot at the coveted Marché du Film Fantastic Pavilion. Starring Kishore and Shurty Menon in the lead roles, Vadakkan was one of the seven gala screenings that took place at the event.

Earlier, the supernatural horror film also garnered a lot of love and praise when it was screened at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFFF) of 2024.

5. Fahadh Faasil joins hands with Drishyam director

Last but not least, there is the exciting news of Fahadh Faasil collaborating with Jeethu Joseph, the director of the Drishyam series, which went viral this week.

The Malayalam movie will be written by Santhi Mayadevi, who wrote Leo and Drishyam 2. The production house made the official announcement on May 16 by sharing a group picture featuring Fahadh Faasil, Santhi Mayadevi, and Jeethu Joseph.

