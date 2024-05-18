Kiara Advani on working with Ram Charan for Game Changer's Jaragandi; 'Had to do all same steps to match each other’

Kiara Advani is all set to star alongside Ram Charan in the upcoming movie Game Changer, directed by ace director Shankar, in her direct Telugu debut. The film’s first single, Jaragandi, composed by Thaman, hit the YouTube screens a while back, which also offered some glimpses of the energetic dance of the duo.

Talking about her experience working on the song with Film Companion at the Cannes Film Festival, Kiara Advani said that she had received the most number of calls after this song was released, especially with everyone seeing her moves for a massy track.

The actress also added how it felt to work with Prabhu Deva as the choreographer and highlighted how, even after shoots, they had to rehearse for like 3 to 4 hours. She said, “We had like back-breaking steps. Ram Charan and I had to do all the same steps to match each other. It was a tall order for me, but I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Kiara Advani on working for Game Changer’s Jaragandi

Talking more in detail about the experience of working with director Shankar on Game Changer, Kiara Advani expressed how she always wanted to work with him. She lauded him by conveying his passion for filmmaking and his very large vision. She added how he always pushes the envelope in doing something different in the same realm.

Kiara also added how Shankar had called her after the song was done and wasn't released. She said that the director told her she’d see herself like never before. She concluded it by saying how fun and expressive the song was and how she had never shot a song for, like, 10 days.

More about Game Changer

Game Changer starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is the upcoming release of the actor, directed by Shankar and based on a story written by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie features the tale of an IAS officer who sets out to corrupt the corruption in his political system.

The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Srikanth, and many more in key roles. However, the movie is still to announce a confirmed release date, with speculations it will hit in September or October of this year.

