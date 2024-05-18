Justin Verlander’s Wife Kate Upton Reveals Their Daughter Is Unaware of Her Profession

Famous American Model Kate Upton, married to Justin Verlander, a professional baseball player who plays for Houston Astros in Major League Baseball, revealed in a recent conversation that her daughter believes she is a tennis player.

Speaking with a leading news portal, Upton revealed that her 5-year-old daughter Genevieve recently voiced her thoughts that her mother was a professional tennis player.

“She just recently told me that she thought I was a tennis player. She knew I would go play tennis for fun. So I guess because Justin is athletic and plays baseball, she's like, ‘That's a job!'” Upton said.

Upton also revealed that earlier she had taken her daughter out to her work in the past and how the latter joined her for the shooting of 'Dress My Tour,' Kate's Hulu show, as she noted, “She came to set with us.”

The 31-year-old model, who married Justin in the year 2017, however also informed that the five-year-old is totally aware of her father's profession and knows that he is a baseball player. "She knows that he's a baseball player now. She goes to school part-time in Houston, so she definitely knows that he plays baseball now."

Kate Upton Applauds Justin Verlander’s parenting skills

In an earlier conversation, Kate explained how she had faced so much trouble picking a name for her daughter. “It’s so high-pressure. We were going back and forth; even in the hospital we were going back and forth, and Justin had some real name-commitment issues. He knew that Genevieve was my favorite, so I just left him to fill out the paperwork; I was like, I can’t deal with that right now.”

The model, who previously appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, also applauded the Houston Astros’ pitcher’s parenting skills: “It’s so special, and it makes me fall in love with him even more. [He’s] very hands-on, great dad!”

