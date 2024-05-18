ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, RIIZE’s Wonbin top May boy group member brand reputation rankings; NCT’s Doyoung follows
ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, RIIZE’s Wonbin and NCT’s Doyoung land at top 3 spots of May boy group member brand reputation rankings. Check the top 30 below!
-
ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo has topped May boy group member brand reputation rankings
-
RIIZE’s Wonbin, NCT’s Doyoung, Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan, BTS’ Jimin complete top 5
ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, RIIZE’s Wonbin, and NCT’s Doyoung have claimed the top three spots in this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members, as revealed by the Korean Business Research Institute.
The rankings were established by assessing the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 730 boy group members. This comprehensive analysis utilized extensive data collected from April 18 to May 18.
Top 5 of May Boy Group member brand reputation rankings
ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo retained his leading position this month with a remarkable brand reputation index of 2,884,446. Noteworthy high-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included face genius, Moonbin, and You Quiz on the Block, while his highest-ranking related terms encompassed sweet, reveal, and tear up. Moreover, Cha Eun Woo's positivity-negativity analysis indicated an impressive 92.77 percent positive reaction.
RIIZE’s Wonbin secured the second position for May with a notable brand reputation index of 1,953,300, showcasing a remarkable 67.09 percent increase in his score since April. His ascent in the rankings is particularly striking, considering he was placed in the eighth spot in April, signifying a significant jump of six spots.
NCT’s Doyoung surged to third place after experiencing a remarkable 175.88 percent increase in his brand reputation index, elevating his total score for May to 1,921,339. Notably, in April, he was positioned in the 28th spot, making a significant leap into the top 5 rankings.
Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan claimed the fourth spot with a notable brand reputation index of 1,808,989, showcasing a substantial 121.46 percent increase in his score since the previous month. His rise in the rankings is notable too, considering he held the 19th spot in April.
Finally, BTS’ Jimin secured a close fifth position with a commendable brand reputation index of 1,797,755, indicating a noteworthy 55.22 percent increase in his score since April. Notably, in April, Jimin held the 10th spot. His continued popularity and presence in the top 5 rankings, despite currently serving in the military, underscore his immense popularity and enduring influence.
Top 30 of May boy group member brand reputation rankings
- ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
- RIIZE’s Wonbin
- NCT’s Doyoung
- Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
- BTS’ Jimin
- EXO’s Baekhyun
- Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
- RIIZE’s Sungchan
- BTS’ Jungkook
- BTS’ V
- BTS’ RM
- RIIZE’s Sohee
- BTS’ Jin
- WINNER’s Song Mino
- BTS’ Suga
- BTS’ J-Hope
- Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
- NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
- Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
- HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon
- SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
- SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan
- THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo
- TVXQ’s Yunho
- SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
- SEVENTEEN’s Jun
- SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo
- BTOB’s Changsub
- TWS’s Shinyu
- RIIZE’s Shotaro
