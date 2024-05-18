Exploring Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny's Relationship Amid Their Viral Met Gala After-Party Picture; Are They Back Together?

Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny back together? The former flames have once again become the talk of the town after their picture from a Met Gala after-party went viral, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight “There is definitely still a vibe between them.”

“Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can,” the source elaborates, adding, “There's a strong connection between them whenever they're together and they have the same chemistry that they've always had.”

For those not in the loop, the details of the duo’s aforementioned Met Gala after-party pictures are below.

Cocktails and Small Talks — What’s up with Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny?

The runway model and the Puerto Rican singer were all smiles, sitting together on a couch at the Après Met 2 Met Gala After Party hosted by Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, Renell Medra, Paloma Elsesser, and Francesco Russo. The former lovers, from what we could gather from the viral picture, seemed to enjoy each other's company with no signs of bad blood between them. The duo appeared to be drinking cocktails while cracking jokes in the candid snap.

“They're having fun for now, but are hoping to figure things out in a way that makes sense,” the source told ET, clarifying, “They’re not necessarily back together or an exclusive item, but there's definitely still a vibe between them.”

Kendall and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martìnez Ocasio, called it quits in December 2023, after less than one year of dating. A source told the aforementioned publication back then that the duo has been doing their “own thing lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them.”

“They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go,” the source added. “They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

Kendall and Bad Bunny rang in 2024 together

Since their split, Jenner and Bunny have remained amicable, even ringing in the New Year together alongside their friends Hailey and Justin.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny celebrated New Year’s Eve together while on vacation near Barbados with friends including Justin and Hailey [Bieber],” a different source told ET at the time. “Kendall and Bad Bunny are still close and have a good time when they're together.”

Meanwhile, Jenner also attempted to "figure things out" with her ex Devin Booker, with whom she had an on-and-off relationship between 2020 and 2022, according to a February 2024 ET report.

