NewJeans members voice support for ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin by reportedly filing petition letters to court

According to reports from media outlets on May 18 KST, the five members of NewJeans—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—submitted petition letters to the Seoul Central District Court. This was done ahead of the HYBE versus Min Hee Jin court hearing, which took place on May 17 KST.

NewJeans file petition to support Min Hee Jin

Yonhap News reported on May 18, 2024, that the five members of NewJeans allegedly filed a petition with the court the previous day, coinciding with the first trial between HYBE and ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin.

The court trial was initiated due to HYBE’s request for a provisional injunction against Min Hee Jin and her voting rights concerning the management of ADOR. The petition reportedly marks the first official action taken by the members in this matter. Until now, they have not directly addressed the issue or made any personal statements.

The details of the petition are not known, but it is reported that NewJeans voiced their support for their agency, ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee Jin. Since their debut, the members have demonstrated a strong bond with their CEO. On May 17, 2024, in court, Min Hee Jin’s legal representative stated that the five members of NewJeans—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—want to remain and support Min Hee Jin. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

More about HYBE versus ADOR case

On May 17, Chief Judge Sang Hoon Kim presided over a hearing at the Civil Division 50 of the Seoul Central District Court. The hearing centered on the lawsuit filed by Min Hee Jin against HYBE regarding the exercise of voting rights.

During the proceedings, HYBE disclosed that Min Hee Jin had been disqualified as the CEO of ADOR, alleging her association with a shaman. Prior to her initial press conference, the agency had already accused her of ‘conspiring’ with a shaman against HYBE.

On that day, HYBE further alleged that Min Hee Jin had shared significant trade secrets and confidential information to her shaman. They claimed this was a deliberate move aimed at orchestrating the seizure of management rights from HYBE.

They also asserted that she believed the shaman to be possessed by her deceased sister’s spirit, thus addressing her by her sister’s name. According to the agency’s statement, she heavily relies on the shaman, engaging in approximately 58,000 conversations in the last six months. This averages around 10,000 exchanges per month, or roughly 1 chat per working minute.

ALSO READ: ADOR accuses LE SSERAFIM of 'stealing' luxury brand deal from NewJeans amid ongoing HYBE feud