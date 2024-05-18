Bridgerton Season 3: How Is This Series Related to Queen Charlotte? Explained

The much-awaited third season of the popular historical romance television series Bridgerton premiered on May 16. Set during the Regency era, it chronicles England’s one of the most powerful Bridgerton family and Queen Charlotte who actually keeps the throne as the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom.

First introduced in the second season of Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte made sure to capture the attention and respect whenever she appeared in a frame. Her origin story is narrated in the prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story which premiered a year ago in May 2023. Check out below how she is connected to Bridgerton and where does she stand in the timeline of the original series.

Who is Queen Charlotte?

Portrayed by Golda Rosheuvel and India Ria Amarteifio, Queen Charlotte, the leading lady, is the most sophisticated matriarch in England. Although she is the sovereign of the United Kingdom, Queen Charlotte is a native of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. Over her life, Queen Charlotte would give birth to 15 children.

One of the similarities between the two is the real Queen Charlotte born in Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Germany, in 1744 emigrated to the United Kingdom in 1761 to wed George III.

Queen Charlotte in prequel series and Bridgerton

Rooted in reality but a story of fiction, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story showcases a nearly six-decade-long marriage. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the series explores the beginnings of the 57-year romance between Britain's King George III and Queen Charlotte. Though the characters are real, the romance of the British monarch and queen is fictional. The series begins with the disclaimer, “It is not a history lesson. It is fiction inspired by fact.”

Rhymes weaved the two timelines very cleverly and intricately. While the prequel shows her growth and ascent to power, the original show’s timeline simultaneously shows the headstrong feisty queen. From Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, she can be located before Bridgerton Season 2’s concluding events.

Both the audience and soon-to-be Queen Charlotte (Amarteifio) are pushed into the deep end when the show premieres. In the first scenes, a young Charlotte is abruptly engaged to King George, a man she has never met and who rules a nation that is very different from her own. As Queen Charlotte is traveling from Germany to England with her brother Adolphus (Tunji Kasim) in not very cheery circumstances, we cut to the present day in the second season.

News of a doctor at the palace doors awakens the mischievous but feisty Queen Charlotte (Rosheuvel) in the middle of the night. However, he arrives bearing the heartbreaking news that her grandchild, who was to be the future heir, and her daughter-in-law, the Princess Royal, had both passed away in childbirth. By season 2, Queen Charlotte successfully wedded her two children within two years and Daphne and the Duke had children.

Queen Charlotte can also be seen connecting to Bridgerton through her past actions. As Prince Regent’s mental health declines, she can be seen growing to be a powerful force in the prequel through her hardships. Eventually, due to their influence on England’s social scene, Queen Charlotte withstands Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews and Nicola Coughlan) to keep the monarchy which occurs in Bridgerton’s second season.

About Bridgerton Season 3

As per the official synopsis, Penelope is now prepared to let go of her long-standing crush on Colin as Season 3 begins. That does not imply, however, that she is over the idea of love. Penelope has instead decided that it is time to find a husband, ideally one who will allow her to live a double life as Lady Whistledown away from her mother and sisters' prying eyes.

However, due to lack of confidence, Penelope's attempts in the marriage market fall miserably. Colin, meanwhile, has returned from his summertime vacation with a fresh appearance and a strong sense of confidence. However, he is demoralized to learn that Penelope, the one person who has always valued him for who he is, is ignoring him. Colin offers to coach Penelope in confidence-building techniques in an effort to win back her friendship and assist her in finding a husband this season. But as his lessons begin to go a bit too smoothly, Colin finds himself questioning if his emotions for Penelope are more than just platonic.

Meanwhile, Penelope’s rift with Eloise complicates things for her and her “growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

