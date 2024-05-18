BTS' RM and Jimin come together for first listen of Right Place, Wrong Person in new teaser for Mini and Moni Music; watch

BTS’ RM turned to a fellow member, Jimin, to discuss his new music. In a video teaser titled MMM( Mini and Moni Music) posted on BTS' YouTube channel, BANGTANTV, the South Korean superstars can be seen relaxing and listening to RM's latest single, Come back to me.

RM and Jimin in Mini and Moni Music

BTS leader RM and group member Jimin appeared in a new video shared by BangtanTV. The brief clip, posted on BangtanTV's YouTube channel with the caption MMM (Mini & Moni Music) - RM teaser, features RM and Jimin discussing music and listening to RM's song Come back to me. Titled as album exchange in this new clip, RM and Jimin collectively known as MiniMoni—discuss RM's new music ahead of the release of his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person.

"I'm always nervous when I play a song for someone for the first time," RM said in the teaser. "The sound is very different from what I usually do, so I was pretty nervous." Jimin, however, was consistently supportive of the rapper's music. He described RM's albums as a diary, noting that one can truly understand RM's emotions through his music.

The duo connected over their shared passion, with RM expressing his concerns about what had made him so tense for the past 10 years. He compared it to having just an on-and-off switch and shared how he felt bad when reflecting on himself.

They then proceeded to listen to music from RM’s new chapter Right Place, Wrong Person while vibing with each other. Mini & Moni Music will be released on May 25th, Saturday at 5:00 PM KST, 1:30 IST.

More about Right Place, Wrong Person

BTS' RM has made his solo debut on the United Kingdom's Official Singles Chart. On May 17, local time, the Official Charts, widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard's U.S. charts, announced that RM's new pre-release track Come back to me debuted at No. 80.

While RM previously appeared on the Official Albums Chart with Indigo in 2022, Come back to me marks his first entry on the Official Singles Chart as a solo artist. Additionally, Come back to me impressively debuted at No. 1 on both the Official Singles Sales Chart and the Official Singles Downloads Chart this week.

