Benefits of Tart Cherry Juice: 10 Reasons Why It's Worth The Hype

The immense benefits of tart cherry juice have led to its popularity in recent times. Tart cherries, also known as Montmorency, dwarf, or sour cherries, are similar to sweet cherries but slightly acidic. Unlike sweet cherries, which are usually eaten fresh, tart cherries are enjoyed in various forms like dried, frozen, powdered, or juiced. Its juice is packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients.

The majority of tart cherries are used in baking and cooking, while some tart cherry products are marketed for specific health purposes. People often use them to ease muscle soreness after exercise and to promote better sleep. Let's further explore the remarkable health benefits of tart cherry juice in more detail.

Tart Cherry Juice Nutrition Value

In a 100-gram serving of tart cherry juice, you can find various essential nutrients ( 1 ).

Energy: 59 kcal

Protein: 0.31 grams

Fat: 0.54 grams

Carbohydrates: 13.7 grams

Sugar: 12.2 grams

Additionally, tart cherry juice is a good source of important minerals such as:

Magnesium: 11 mg

Calcium: 13 mg

Phosphorus: 17 mg

Potassium: 161 mg

Iron: 0.42 mg

Zinc: 0.03 mg

It also contains essential vitamins like:

Vitamin B1: 0.06 mg

Vitamin B2: 0.037 mg

These vitamins and minerals contribute to the numerous potential health benefits associated with tart cherry juice.

10 Benefits of Tart Cherry Juice

Tart cherry juice is rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients. Unlike sweet cherry juice, it may have higher levels of certain beneficial nutrients. The bright red color of tart cherries distinguishes them from sweet varieties with a deeper tint. It's generally considered safe for most people, making it a simple yet valuable addition to your diet. Let's see the reasons why you should include tart cherry juice in your meal plan.

1. Reduces Muscle Damage

For those who love being active, tart cherry juice consumption is the way to go. Many scientific studies have shown their ability to reduce muscle soreness and increase muscle strength ( 2 ).

Runners who drank tart cherry juice had three times less pain during and after the race compared to those who didn't ( 3 ). Taking 480 mg of tart cherry powder daily also showed similar results ( 4 ).

Plus, tart cherry juice concentrate and supplements might even boost muscle strength, reduce muscle breakdown, muscle pain, and help speed up recovery after resistance training. It's a natural way to feel better after training ( 4 ).

2. Enhances Sleep Quality

If you have trouble sleeping, then tart cherry juice might be the solution you need for a better night's rest. Studies show that it can increase sleep time and efficiency for people with insomnia.

The secret lies in tart cherry juice boosting the availability of tryptophan, an amino acid that turns into serotonin. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that lifts your mood and helps regulate sleep. Plus, serotonin can eventually convert into melatonin, a hormone that regulates your sleep-wake cycle and is often used to treat insomnia ( 5 ).

3. Combats Inflammation

Tart cherry juice contains anthocyanins. It is a powerful anti-inflammatory substance that could be beneficial for treating chronic conditions.

In a scientific study, tart cherry extract significantly reduced inflammatory biomarkers commonly seen in chronic illnesses, making it promising for arthritis sufferers. Research showed that tart cherries can provide relief by reducing stiffness and discomfort in conditions like arthritis and other such joint pain issues ( 6 ).

4. Potential Gout Symptom Relief

Researchers have studied the impact of tart cherry juice on gout, a type of arthritis causing swelling and intense pain. Drinking tart cherry juice has been found to lower the levels of uric acid in the blood, which can trigger gout when present in high amounts ( 7 ), ( 8 ).

Moreover, regular consumption of fresh cherries or tart cherry juice may be associated with a decreased risk of both the frequency and severity of gout attacks.

5. Boosts Immune System

Cherries, like other fruits and veggies, are loaded with antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins that are excellent for boosting your immune system. Tart cherries, in particular, are believed to be especially effective in preventing infections due to their high antioxidant content, including flavonoids, which help fight off infections.

A study on Montmorency cherry juice even showed that after a marathon, those who consumed it had fewer stress, immunity, and inflammation markers compared to the placebo group. The tart cherry juice drinkers also experienced no upper respiratory tract symptoms or infections, while half of the placebo group did ( 3 ).

6. Fights Oxidative Damage

The main benefit of tart cherry juice lies in its antioxidant content. It is beneficial in reducing oxidative stress. This oxidative stress is linked to various chronic diseases and premature aging ( 9 ).

Researchers have found that tart cherry juice enhances antioxidant defenses in older adults, making them better able to handle oxidative challenges and reducing oxidative damage. Antioxidants like anthocyanins in tart cherries can directly neutralize free radicals by donating electrons, thus protecting against oxidative damage ( 9 ).

7. Brain Health Benefits

Tart cherries and their juice have plenty of antioxidants and other such beneficial plant compounds that can protect brain cells. These antioxidants might be helpful in combating degenerative brain disorders like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, which are associated with oxidative stress ( 10 ).

In a study, older adults who drank tart cherry juice for 12 weeks showed higher memory scores and better performance in learning tasks compared to those who had a placebo ( 11 ).

8. Supports Healthy Blood Pressure

Drinking tart cherry juice could slightly lower your blood pressure. Tart cherries are full of powerful antioxidants like proanthocyanins, anthocyanins, and flavonols. These plant compounds help reduce systolic blood pressure ( 12 ). Moreover, tart cherries also contain potassium, which can keep your blood pressure healthy and reduce the chance of stroke ( 12 ).

9. Possible Anti-Cancer Properties

Tart cherry juice contains antioxidants like anthocyanins that might impact cancer-related genes ( 13 ). However, direct testing on humans is still required, and further high-quality research is needed to confirm this potential benefit.

10. Aids in Weight Loss

Tart cherry juice won't make you lose weight overnight, but it can support your weight-loss efforts. In a 2009 animal study, tart cherry powder was found to reduce weight, belly fat, and blood cholesterol levels ( 14 ). However, further human research is needed to prove this.

Side Effect of Tart Cherry Juice

If you want to reap the benefits of tart cherry juice, you should consider following the dosage used in the studies, which is around 480 ml per day ( 3 ), ( 9 ). Or else, it may lead to the following potential side effects.

1. Interact with Other Medications

Tart cherries are rich in anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidant compounds. Especially, it has compounds like quercetin that may interact with certain medications, especially blood thinners ( 15 ). So, talk to your physician before taking it.

2. Sugar Content

Tart cherries also have natural sugar, and some branded fruit juices may also have added sugars. If you have diabetes or increased blood sugar levels, be cautious with tart cherry juice with added sugars ( 16 ). Instead, you can opt for unsweetened organic tart cherry juice or capsule supplements that offer the same benefits.

3. Stomach Issues

While tart cherry juice is generally safe, it contains sugary compounds like sorbitol and fructose, which can cause stomach pain and diarrhea in some people ( 17 ).

4. Be Cautious of Allergies

Certain individuals may have allergic reactions to cherries, particularly those allergic to birch pollen. These people can be extra sensitive to specific types of cherries ( 18 ).

Conclusion

The health benefits of tart cherry juice are wide due to its high antioxidant properties. This includes anthocyanins and flavonoids, which may help combat oxidative stress, reduce inflammation, and aid in preventing chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, tart cherry juice has shown promising effects on muscle soreness, sleep quality, arthritis, blood pressure levels, and brain health. However, it is essential to consider individual factors such as medication interactions, sugar content, and potential allergic reactions when incorporating tart cherry juice into your diet.

