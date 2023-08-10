Does Coffee Make You Gain Weight? - Debunking the Infamous Myth

Coffee is a popular beverage that is frequently consumed for its stimulating effects, due to its high caffeine content. This may bring a very commonly asked question, “Does coffee make you gain weight?”. The research on the relationship between coffee and weight management is mixed. Therefore, to answer this question and debunk several myths, we will dive into the world of scholarly research published worldwide about your espressos, cappuccinos, lattes, and more.

We know how satisfying it is to drink a rich, aromatic, and smooth cup of freshly brewed coffee. This bitter-sweet experience not only offers pleasure to your olfactory and gustatory senses but also has invigorating effects on the mind and body. So, sip on your cup of piping hot coffee and allow us to explain the boons and banes of drinking it.

Reasons Why Coffee Makes You Gain Weight

Coffee is a great weight-loss drink as it is very low in calories and offers high levels of energy as well. However, just like any other food, overconsumption may lead to certain ill effects, one of which may be weight gain. Therefore, here are certain factors related to its consumption that may contribute to weight gain:

1. May Disturb Sleep Patterns:

Drinking coffee close to bedtime can disrupt sleep patterns, negatively affecting the metabolism and increasing the likelihood of weight gain. This is because caffeine affects the regulations of adenosine receptors in the brain which is responsible for making you sleepy (1) . A cup of coffee during the day for an extra surge of energy may be a good option, however, multiple cups in a day, especially later at night may infer sleep patterns and quality. Sleep deprivation may in turn lead to increased stress, and other mental health problems, and also affect the overall cognition, memory, and performance of an individual. This leads to increased oxidative stress, glucose intolerance, and insulin resistance which may all lead to weight gain (2) . Moreover, a longer wake window may allow more opportunities to eat, leading to weight gain too.

2. May Trigger Stress Response:

In some individuals, excessive caffeine consumption can lead to increased stress. The stress caused to the body leads to the release of cortisol hormones, which are stress hormones that allow the body to deal with fight-or-flight situations. These, therefore, stimulate the breakdown of fats and carbohydrates metabolism to offer instant energy to the body leaving you with an increased appetite. Therefore, it may lead to fat accumulation and weight gain in people (3) .

3. May Lead to Changes in Blood Sugar Levels:

Excessive coffee consumption, especially when combined with sugary or high-carb foods, can impact insulin levels and potentially promote fat storage. Coffee, in some people, may lead to lower insulin sensitivity which in turn results in elevated blood sugar levels and lower carbohydrate metabolism. High amounts of blood sugar in the bloodstream signal our brain to store them as fat. This slowly will lead to higher fat accumulation and weight gain. Furthermore, losing stored fat is much more challenging and time-taking (4) .

4. Coffee Pairings Maybe The Problem:

If you add sugar, flavored syrups, cream, or high-fat milk to your coffee, it increases the calorie content, leading to potential weight gain. Many specialty coffee drinks at cafes and coffee shops are high in calories, sugar, and unhealthy fats, contributing to weight gain if consumed regularly (5) .

How Much Coffee Can You Drink to Manage Your Weight?

The appropriate amount of coffee to drink in a day can vary depending on individual tolerance, health factors, and lifestyle. The United States Dietary Guidelines and other health organizations suggest that up to 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine per day, which is roughly equivalent to about 4 cups of brewed coffee (assuming an 8-ounce cup), is safe for most adults. However, individuals need to be vigilant about their sensitivities to caffeine as they vary, and limit their intake to lower levels accordingly. Apart from all the side effects that the overconsumption of coffee may cause, here are some beneficial effects that it may offer to your weight-loss journey when consumed in moderation:

1. Low in Calorie:

Coffee, when consumed without added sugars, cream, or other high-calorie ingredients, is inherently low in calories. A typical cup of black coffee contains only about 2 calories, making it an excellent choice for those looking to manage their caloric intake (6) . Therefore, replacing your daily high-sugar beverages with a cup of unsweetened black coffee may offer you the required jolt of energy while adding close to zero calories to your diet.

2. May Boost Metabolism:

Coffee contains caffeine, a natural stimulant that can increase the metabolic rate temporarily. By boosting the metabolism, coffee can help the body burn calories more efficiently, which could be beneficial for weight management. Caffeine is directly related to stimulating fat metabolism which helps in losing weight (7) . It also triggers adrenaline glands to release hormones that quicken the process of fat and carbohydrate breakdown (3) .

3. Reduces Appetite:

The caffeine content in coffee can act as an appetite suppressant for some individuals. Drinking coffee can lead to a short-term decrease in hunger and may help control cravings, making it easier to manage food intake. This is because, through various studies, it has been observed that caffeine affects the levels of the hunger hormone, ghrelin (8) .

However, these claims are very conflicted and the results vary on the person’s age, gender, metabolic and physical nature, etc. Therefore, we must understand that coffee alone cannot help you lose weight. It must be paired with a balanced and nutritional diet and regular physical activities to see an actual difference in your body.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we understand that coffee consumption can be both beneficial and detrimental to health depending on the amount consumed and an individual’s tolerance. We made an attempt to answer the question “Does coffee make you gain weight?” and explain their effects on the human body. It's important to note that individual responses to coffee can vary, and some people may not experience weight gain from coffee consumption. To avoid potential weight gain, consider consuming coffee in moderation and be mindful of the ingredients you add to it. Moreover, moderation may offer some benefits for weight management. However, it is essential to understand that it is not a substitute for a balanced diet and an active lifestyle. Therefore, to gain its benefits, you must choose healthier coffee options and consider their impact on your overall diet and lifestyle.

