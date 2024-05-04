5 Latest South OTT releases to watch this weekend: Manjummel Boys to Vijay Deverakonda starrer The Family Star

As major movies are available to stream on OTT, there is a list of exciting content to make this weekend all the more enjoyable. With various releases catching everyone’s eyes, which one would you pick to spend along with your family and friends?

Many releases like Aadujeevitham and Aavesham are reported of getting soon to start streaming on OTT platforms but an official announcement about them is still pending. Be that as it may, various entertaining movies are already available for streaming, so let’s take a look at the latest South OTT releases.

Latest South OTT release to watch this weekend

1. Manjummel Boys

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman

Timeline: 2 hours and 15 minutes

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

A must-watch film on OTT if you love survival thrillers is the Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys directed by Chidambaram. Based on a real-life incident, the film showcases a group of friends who all originate from a small town in Kochi called, Manjummel.

The band of friends decides to go on a vacation to Kodaikanal, where they venture off into the infamous Guna Caves also known as Devil's Kitchen. When one of their friends falls into the abyss of death, the rest of them decide to rescue him which makes up the rest of the interesting tale. The blockbuster movie which was released back in February is finally set to release for streaming on May 5th, 2024.

2. Tillu Square

Cast: Siddu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran, Muralidhar Goud, Murali Sharma, Prince Cecil, Anish Kuruvilla

Timeline: 2 hours and 5 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

A Telugu crime comedy film wrapped in a romantic treatment is the highly entertaining Siddu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameshwaran starrer film Tillu Square. The movie written by the actor himself features the sequel story of Bala Gangadhar Tilak aka DJ Tillu who is currently running an event management company after the first film’s events.

During one party organized by him, he meets Lilly Joseph and has a one-night stand with her. Later on, he finds out that she is pregnant with his child which builds up the rest of the film’s story. The film was a great hit in a both critical and commercial senses and is a must-watch if you’re opting for a fun and wild ride this weekend.

3. Dear

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Aishwarya Rajesh, Thalaivasal Vijay, Rohini, Ilavarasu, Geetha Kailasam, Kaali Venkat

Timeline: 2 hours and 12 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

A Tamil romantic drama movie starring GV Prakash Kumar and Aishwarya Rajesh is the film Dear, directed by Anand Ravichandran. The movie features the tale of a newly married couple who face a challenge in their personal life as the husband cannot sleep at night due to his wife’s unbearable snoring.

Shedding light on how a relationship works and how sacrifices have to be made to resolve problems sets up the rest of the film’s plot. The movie which was released in theaters on April 11, 2024, reached the OTT platform just in two weeks.

4. Premalu

Cast: Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim

Timeline: 2 hours and 36 minutes

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

A much beloved Malayalam romantic comedy movie that has won the hearts of many is also available for streaming after making quite the noise in theaters. The film Premalu starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles tells the tale of Sachi Santhosh who is an engineering graduate from Kerala.

Dreaming about moving to the United Kingdom, the hero applies for his visa but initially gets rejected. To avoid unnecessary questions from people around him, he along with his friend decided to move to Hyderabad for a while. In the new city, he meets and falls in love with Reenu with the rest of the film focusing on how he woos her and if she loves him as well. If you’re a fan of simple love comedies then you’d definitely adore this gem of a film.

5. The Family Star

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Prakash, Divyansha Kaushik, Raja Chembolu, Rohini Hattangadi

Timeline: 2 hours and 35 minutes

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A Telugu language family drama movie starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role in the film The Family Star. The movie showcases the life of a middle-class architect known as Govardhan. Being from a simple background and with the responsibility of handling his large family, he strives in his day-to-day life.

His life takes an interesting turn when Indu, a college student moves into the upper-level of his house and eventually falls in love with each other. The rest of the film focuses on how Govardhan manages his family and romantic life and in what ways he deals with them.

All these films mentioned above are some of the latest releases that are available for you to enjoy this weekend, making it a special occasion for family and friends.

