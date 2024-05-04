Heidi Gardner Apologises To Taylor Swift Over Bedroom Skit With Travis Kelce: ‘I Love Him Very Much’

Travis Kelce was not alone when he made his hosting debut at Saturday Night Live back in March 2023, right after winning the 2023 Super Bowl and months before he started dating Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end got some help as he was “nervous” appearing on the show and this is why SNL star Heidi Gardner tried to make him feel as comfortable as she could.

Meanwhile, the American actress had to apologize to Swift while recalling a scene from the SNL skit. Why? What could be the reason? Because the onscreen moment was shot back even when Travis and Taylor’s relationship did not even exist. Let us have a look.

Heidi Gardner apologizes to Taylor Swift over a scene with Travis Kelce

Heidi Gardner recently appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna, where she was totally all praise for the three-time Super Bowl winner. She went on to recall her SNL skit memories with the player, and Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager couldn't avoid her admiration for the tight end.

However, the comedian all of a sudden apologized to Taylor Swift when reminiscing about working in a skit with Kelce called Garrett from Hinge. In the scene, Gardner and the NFL star were talking in bed together before their conversation got hindered by Gardner's Hinge date Garrett, the actor played by Bowen Yang, a fellow SNL star.

She said, “Right before dress rehearsal, we were in a scene where we were; sorry, Taylor, we were in bed together.” She also revealed how she convinced Lorne Michaels, the SNL boss, to bring Kelce, a longtime fan of SNL, into the show. However, Michaels had a condition; it was to win a Super Bowl. “And then he went and won the Super Bowl,” Gardner remembered.

‘I love him very much,’ Heidi Gardner says of Travis Kelce

Heidi Gardner's admiration for Travis Kelce was all seen during her appearance on the aforementioned show. While she was talking about working with Kelce in SNL, Bush Hager teased the 40-year-old cast member of SNL, the NBC sketch comedy series, “I mean, you loved him before Taylor.” Gardner agreed, “Yes, I guess I did. I love him very much.”

The longtime female cast member of SNL also disclosed how she tried to make Kelce feel comfortable and feel no hesitation on set. She stated on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that she was “very protective” of him and asked him about what he eats on game days, to which the Chiefs player replied, “Uncrustables.” Hiedi then brought some Uncrustables from the store to make him “feel as much like home as it can.”

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old American football player, who has been dating the Fortnight hitmaker since last September, will be gearing up for a three-peat for his side while the upcoming NFL season is just around the corner.

