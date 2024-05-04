Anupamaa Written Update, May 4: Diya makes Anupama ponder over parting ways with Anuj

Anupamaa, May 4, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Shruti’s nightmare. She dreams that Aadya is praising Anupama’s love and care towards her. Aadya says that Shruti is not her mother and that she wants to live with Anupama only. She further asks Shruti to leave their lives and let them live happily. Shruti feels insecure and tries to convince Aadya. However, she apologizes to Shruti. Aadya goes with Anupama and Anuj, leaving behind Shruti. Shruti begs her not to leave her alone. As she wakes up from sleep, Shruti decides not to make this bad dream become reality.

Anupama goes to meet Yashdeep and is surprised to see Diya there. She thanks Diya for coming to meet her. Diya wishes her the best of luck for the upcoming cooking competition. Anupama shares about Aadya’s condition with Diya. She suggests bringing Aadya to the dance academy as that will help her heal emotionally. Anupama agrees to convince Aadya for the same.

Furthermore, Diya asks Anupama if it is not difficult for her to stay with her ex-husband. Anupama admits having feelings for Anuj. However, she says she doesn't have any greed and only wants Anuj's happiness. Anupama states that it is necessary that every love story ends on a happy note. She recalls her blissful days with Anuj. Diya advises Anupama to rethink her decision as Aadya will be really hurt if Anuj and Shruti's marriage doesn't work. Anupama gets worried.

Titu makes a surprising entry into the Shah house. He dances with the kids and asks Hasmuk and Vanraj also to join in. Vanraj restricts him and even stops Ansh from going near Titu. Family members get upset with Vanraj’s behavior. He asks Titu why he started with celebrations too soon. Titu says they are going to celebrate each day.

He goes on to give money to Hasmuk and says that he wants to contribute to his marriage expenses. Vanraj dismisses his wish. Hasmuk respects Titu’s thoughts and accepts the money. Titu makes a promise about never becoming a burden on Shahs and always sharing his responsibilities. Dimpy shows the mangalsutra that Titu got for her. Leela gets emotional and hugs Dimpy. Hasmuk hugs Titu.

Titu hugs Vanraj with the hope that he will start considering him as his son. He wishes to get the same love from Vanraj as Samar used to get. Vanraj is shocked at Titu’s words. Titu asks everyone to dance with him. The episode ends here.

