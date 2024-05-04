Gods’ Game We Play Episode 6: Will Fay Face His First Defeat At World Games Tour? Release Date And More

Fay, Leshea, and Pearl find themselves at the center of their world’s attention after their incredible win against the undefeated God Ouroboros, and now stand in the city of Mal-ra as participants of the World Games Tour. With a new game to try, Fay’s team must secure victory against one of Mal-ra’s strongest players, Dax, in Gods’ Game We Play Episode 6. Don’t miss the upcoming episode and find out the release date, streaming details, expected plot, and more here!

Gods’ Game We Play Episode 6: release date and streaming details

According to the official site and their Twitter/X page, God's Game We Play Episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 9:30 pm JST in Japan. For international audiences, the airing times will vary depending on their respective time zones. The episode will first air on the AT-X channel in Japan, followed by broadcasts on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and the d Anime Store.

Fans worldwide can stream God's Game We Play Episode 6 on Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video, although a subscription is required to access these platforms' anime libraries. Additionally, viewers in select countries can watch the upcoming episode on the Trakt TV streaming service shortly after its release.

Expected plot of Gods’ Game We Play Episode 6

In Gods' Game We Play Episode 6, viewers can expect the long-awaited match between Fay and Dax to finally commence as they face off in a game of life-sized Sugoroku. With Fay’s reputation and Nell’s membership on the line, both sides will be determined to emerge victorious.

Dax will likely prove a formidable opponent, considering his identity as a member of the best teams in Mal-ra. His impressive skills will definitely lead to some twists and turns for Fay, Leshea and Pearl. As the game unfolds in Gods' Game We Play Episode 6, viewers will likely be able to see what Dax’s Arise is, as well as who some of his teammates are.

Gods’ Game We Play Episode 5 recap

In Gods' Game We Play Episode 5, titled Player.05 World Games Tour, the impact of the trio's victory against the unbeatable god in the previous episode ripple through the apostle community, igniting a surge of interest in the games. However, this sudden popularity creates an unexpected obstacle for Fay, Leoleshea, and Pearl — they struggle to secure slots for their own participation due to the increased demand.

With the closest available opening for a Gods' Game now a month away, the trio finds themselves hailed as heroes, receiving invitations from cities around the world to join their gates in the World Games Tour. Presented with three options, they decide on Mal-ra, with Pearl randomly selecting it through a dart game.

Upon arriving at the Sacred Spring City of Mal-ra, they encounter Dax Gear Scimitar, a high-ranking rookie apostle eager to recruit Fay into his team. Fay refuses to join him in Gods' Game We Play Episode 5, though Dax remains persistent. Later, they are greeted by Nel Reckless, an apostle who seeks to become Fay's subordinate. While initially wary of Nel's eccentric behavior, the trio soon learns of her past — an apostle who was forced to retire after her teammates abandoned her in a game.

Reflecting on their own experiences, Pearl empathizes with Nel, recognizing her as someone who was failed by her teammates, unlike herself who believes she failed her previous team. As they discus this, Nel arrives at their room in disguise, but flees in embarrassment when immediately recognized. She is then approached by Dax, who wishes for her to join his team as well. Nell, eager to join Fay's team, rebuffs Dax's offer, and ends up making a bet with him. They bet on the friendly match between Fay and Dax that would take place the next day.

As Gods' Game We Play Episode 5 concludes, the trio prepare to face off against Dax in the friendly inter-city match, where Dax asks for the game to be revealed. Fay identifies the playing field to be that of 'Sugoroku.'

For more updates on Fay’s latest match in the World Games Tournament in Gods' Game We Play, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

