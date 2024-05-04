Anushka Sharma’s birthday dinner: Customised name plate to menu card, 5 INSIDE PICS that give glimpse of royal decor

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been away from the limelight ever since the actress welcomed their second child in London. The couple who are now parents of two kids, daughter Vamika and son Akaay were in a celebratory mode recently as it was the PK actor’s birthday.

The couple along with their friends had an intimate yet fancy dinner celebration and we recently saw a couple of pictures that went viral on Instagram. Now, a few inside pictures of the décor have surfaced on social media and we cannot take our eyes off the beauty.

Inside décor of Anushka Sharma’s birthday dinner

1. Customised handwritten name tag

In the pictures shared by Lupa Bengaluru, the official Instagram handle of the restaurant where the party was held, we can see that there were customized handwritten name tags on the front of the plates. There are pictures of name tags of Anushka and Virat.

2. Floral decoration

The table was decorated with several big bouquets that made the surroundings look even more aesthetically pleasing. In fact, the table was also placed under the floral décor that had leaves and creepers and it looked absolutely dreamy.

3. Fairy light decoration

Is there anyone who does not like fairytale decorations? Well, Anushka Sharma’s birthday dinner table was decorated with fairy lights all around, adding to the entire setup's beauty.

4. Candlelight

There were dimly lit candles kept inside glasses to add to the aesthetic value of the décor.

5. Customised menu card

We already gave you a glimpse of this menu card before. In the picture, we can see a specially curated menu with Anushka Sharma’s name on it. The menu card was black in color with a brown design on it. It had a text ‘celebrating Anushka’ written on it.

Anushka Sharma’s work front

The actress has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time now. She was last seen in Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. Now she is all set to make a comeback with Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic titled Chakda ‘Xpress.

