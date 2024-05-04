Rubina Dilaik admits missing intimate moments with Abhinav Shukla post-delivery: ‘Don’t have energy the energy’

Rubina Dilaik, who welcomed twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, with her husband Abhinav Shukla in November last year, is currently busy with her duties as a mother. Besides that, the actress is seen discussing various aspects of parenthood with celebrity mothers on her talk show Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi.

Recently, the doting mother hosted actress Pankhuri Awasthy on her podcast. The duo engaged in an enlightening chat.

Rubina Dilaik on how her private life changed post-embracing motherhood

Giving insights on what changed her relationship with Abhinav Shukla post-delivery, Rubina Dilaik shared that she misses hugging and sleeping with him now. She stated, “Generally we are not that PDA kind of couple. But we do have our intimate, private time. We have a lot of teasing, a lot of touching, a lot of… But now we are like, ‘You hold this baby, I will take this baby’. I keep asking him when will we get back those days. I miss it but I don’t have the energy now.”

In the same heartwarming conversation, the Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki spoke about how naming their daughters was such a journey and confessed having several arguments with her better half on the same. Pankhuri also revealed how she and Gautam Rode ended up naming their kids.

She quoted, “We decided on the names a few days prior to the babies' Namkaran ceremony. Gautam came up with Radhya, and I came up with Raditya. Radhya means the one who is worthy of worship aur Radha ji ka bhi ek aur naam hai. Jab Krishna bhagwan Radha ji ko poojte hain toh usko A'radhya' kehte hain. And Raditya actually ek sandhi hai (And it is Radha ji's other name. When Lord Krishna worships Radha ji, she is called A'Radhya'. And Raditya is actually made up of two words). It is Ravi plus Aditya, which means the sun."

Take a look at the Rubina’s chat with Pankhuri:

About Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is one of the top actresses on Indian Television. She rose to fame with her first show, Choti Bahu, following which, she starred in hit shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Apart from fiction, the diva has tried her luck in reality shows too. She has been part of Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Rubina recently made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with Chal Baji Chaliye.

On the personal front, Rubina Dilaik tied the knot with Abhinav Shukla on June 21, 2018, after dating for a few years. The duo became parents to non-identical twin daughters Jeeva and Edhaa on November 27, 2023.

