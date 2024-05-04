Aranmanai 4 had a promising start yesterday, raking in Rs. 5.50 crore approx at the Indian box office. The majority of its earnings came from Tamil Nadu, amounting to around Rs. 4.25 crore, which ties it for the second-highest first-day of the year, alongside Ghilli (re-release), just behind Captain Miller. The opening day numbers are similar to the previous film in the franchise, which also grossed Rs. 4.25 crore in Tamil Nadu in 2021. There was also a Telugu dubbed version of the film, but that saw limited collections.

Although the film had a sluggish start in the morning, it made good gains during the day, ending on a positive note. Today, on its second day, the film started better in the morning, likely to surpass the Rs. 5 crore mark in Tamil Nadu, possibly even hitting Rs. 6 crore, depending on the turnout for night shows. With some growth on Sunday, the film could earn Rs. 17 crore plus over the weekend, laying a solid foundation for its performance through the summer.

This has been a horrible year for the Tamil film industry so far with no clean HIT in the first four months. While Tamil Nadu box office did see big hits from other film industries like Manjummel Boys, Premalu and Aavesham from Malayalam and Godzilla x Kong from Hollywood, but nothing from Kollywood, except for Ghilli (re-release). Aranmanai 4 could change that subject to how it holds past the weekend. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The first-day box office collections of Aranmanai at the Indian box office are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 4.25 Cr. AP/TS Rs. 0.75 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 0.40 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.10 Cr. TOTAL Rs. 5.50 Cr.

About Aranamai 4

Aranmanai 4 is the fourth instalment in the Tamil horror-comedy film series Aranmanai, directed by Sundar C. The film stars Sundar and an ensemble cast that includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu and K. S. Ravikumar in vital roles.

ALSO READ: Highest grossing Hollywood films in India: Godzilla x Kong Fourteenth to cross 100Cr Nett