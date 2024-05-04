Dance Deewane 4 keeps viewers glued to the screen not only with its entertaining performances but also with exciting themes. The upcoming episode is all set to bring scorching summer vibes, with judge Suniel Shetty rewarding the contestants with coconuts. Meanwhile, host Bharti Singh will be surprising the contestants with ice creams and popsicles that'll have them chilling like villains.

Raising the temperature at Dance Deewane 4, Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani enter the stage to promote their new reality show, The Laughter Chefs. They then promise Madhuri Dixit that they will serve her refreshing orange juice.

Suniel Shetty vs Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijani

In the new promo released by the makers of Dance Deewane 4 on the official social media handles of Colors TV, Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani enter the show. The duo arrives with a fresh glass of orange juice for Bharti Singh, to which Madhuri Dixit expresses a bit of disappointment. Listening to her complain, Arjun says, "Yeh toh baasi juice hai, aapke liye fresh juice banayenge mam (This is stale juice; we will make fresh juice for you, mam)."

This ultimately leads to a juice-making competition between Karan-Arjun and Suniel-Bharti. Both teams try their best to make refreshing juice for Madhuri Dixit. The competition will also decide who can keep their cool under pressure. Lastly, we can see the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress relishing delicious orange juice. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The promo is posted with the caption, "Hogi garmi ki chhuttiyaan aur bhi mazedaar, jab Karan aur Arjun ki jodi banaayegi aapki shaam shaandaar. Dekhiye #DanceDeewane, har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Check out the promo here:

Upcoming elimination in Dance Deewane 4

As the Dance Deewane 4 stage sizzles with entertainment, the question on everyone's mind is: who will face elimination this week? However, it is for sure that the elimination will leave the performers teary-eyed.

Speaking of the performances, contestants Siddharth, Deepanita, Anjali, Sharvari, Nitin, and Gaurav are all set to deliver their best. In a heartwarming moment, Devansh's great-grandfather graces the stage as Bharti's friend.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Did Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz just introduce his special one in new PIC? Fans say, 'Jaldi nikah karlo'