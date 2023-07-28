Kyle Richards’ Weight Loss Journey: Say No to Shortcuts

Kayle Richard is a reality star and a remarkable actress best known for her work in the Halloween Kills trilogy. However, recently, there has been a lot of speculation about her suddenly toned physique and weight loss. Many speculate that she has been using the recently launched fat loss pill, but the actress has put her foot down and given the world proof enough of her exercise routines and diet. Kayle is known for her honest interviews and always sends out a message promoting body positivity. Read on for more information on Kyle Richards’ weight loss journey, diet, and other body transformations.

Who Is Kyle Richards?

Kyle Richards is a household name for people following the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The 54-year-old was born in Los Angeles, California, and has been into acting since childhood. Her roles in Little House on the Prairie and E.R. have earned her many accolades. Her most recent role in Halloween's Kills as Windy Wallace skyrocketed the movie's earnings to $130 million at the box office. She will return in the last movie of the Halloween trilogy as Windy Wallace again to charm the audience. Kyle has four loving daughters and dotes over each of them with all her heart. Wearing many hats, she owns a luxury loungewear boutique in Desert Palm. It features the exclusive Kyle x Shahida luxury collection. She can also be seen as raising funds for the children's hospital in Los Angeles and is a philanthropist at heart. Most of her time is spent traveling between Aspen and Los Angeles, which she calls home. Kyle Richards’ weight has often been under the scanner, and she, too, chooses to boast her fit physique.

What Health Issue Did Kyle Richards Struggle with?

Kyle Richards has always been in the spotlight for her acting skills. While she charms the audience with her roles, she is often caught in the line of fire for her weight and health issues. In an interview, she admitted that she has struggled with weight issues. She said that she was the curviest of all her sisters and often struggled to keep her weight in check. In an interview, she even confessed to a co-star that she had an eating disorder at 17 and struggled with managing her weight ( 1 ). Her ribcage picture from a recent post went viral, and people speculated she went under the knife. There were even rumors of her dating Morgan Wade, but Kyle shut these down hard.

Most people know Kyle to be very bendy, and there are many interviews about it. But while she can perform splits in the blink of an eye, it is not something to be happy about. She has gone on record to say she suffers from hypermobility syndrome ( 2 ). Her infamous flexibility comes from the fact that she suffers from this health issue. It is a medical condition in which people are born with weak or loose ligaments, the spongy parts connecting two bones in the body. She also mentioned that this syndrome makes her hyper-flexible and has other dangerous symptoms like numbness in the arms and legs. She also suffers from fibromyalgia, which is the formation of tight muscle knots without warning ( 3 ). It causes pain and stiffness in the related joints and restricts movement.

Advertisement

More About Eating Disorder

An eating disorder is largely defined as a distorted and unscheduled method of eating food to curb emotional or other mental disturbances. It is a behavioral condition that can disrupt your physical and physiological actions ( 1 ).

Understanding Hypermobility And Its Side Effects

People with hypermobility have extra flexible joints, which allows them to bend beyond the range a person can. Some medical professionals also call these double joints. Hypermobility affects the knee, elbow, wrist, and fingers. While most people may not have pain, others could develop joint pain, fatigue, and ligament injuries. There are other associated diseases also linked with this syndrome ( 2 ).

Know More About Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is often described as an overall pain in the body with no specific center. This pain can start and stop anywhere and often commences after a traumatic life event. Women have this issue more than men, often accompanied by headaches, anxiety, constant fatigue, and memory or sleep issues ( 3 ).

Kyle Richards' Weight Loss Journey Has Nothing to Do with Ozempic

There is no doubt that Kyle Richards has one of the best bodies in the industry and maintains a healthy weight. While she has always tried to maintain her physique, her weight loss journey is a must-read. Contrary to widespread speculation, she didn't use the infamous weight loss drug Ozempic to lose weight. She has finally opened up about her method of losing 12 pounds and gaining confidence in a new way. You can see this in Kyle Richards’ before and after images as well. She says she went the old-fashioned way, upping her exercise routine and practicing mindful eating. Kyle has even posted many Instagram selfies of her gym routines, including food pictures. The one thing she vouches for is self-control, which she practices by giving up alcohol ( 4 ).

Know About Alcohol And Its Effect on Body Fat

Alcohol may seem fun for partying and relaxing, but this liquid causes havoc in your system. Alcohol prevents the body from burning fat. Despite being high on energy itself, alcohol makes you feel hungry. It results in overconsumption of food and the storage of extra fat in the body. Alcohol, in particular, makes you crave greasy food, which is terrible for your health ( 4 ).

Advertisement

Kyle Richards' Weight Loss Diet Plan

Kyle Richards' diet consists of lots of fruits, vegetables, and a portion of cereal for breakfast. She even mentioned that she has eggs as a post-workout meal. Kyle mentioned that she has not taken alcohol in any form for over a year ( 4 ). Her meals also revolve around saying goodbye to bread and incorporating protein in almost every meal along with fiber ( 5 ), ( 6 ). Pictures of Kyle Richards’ food outings clearly resonate with her interviews. Now that she has reached her desired physique and weight, there are cheat days for her where a smaller portion of pasta is on the menu. The child star maintains a healthy weight and enjoys eating clean food.

How Does Not Eating Bread Help with Weight Loss?

It is true that carbohydrates give energy to the body, but bread is not on this list. Eating processed carbs like bread depletes the body of energy. When you stop eating bread, the body gradually starts bloating less. Your digestion may improve, and you may see an overall loss in weight ( 5 ).

Know More About the Effects of a High Protein And High Fiber Diet on Weight Loss:

A high-protein diet ensures your body gets this macronutrient in good quantity. Protein helps you feel fuller for longer and also slows down digestion. The body generally uses more energy to burn protein, which has a positive effect on energy consumption. Conversely, fiber smooths the digestive process, and people consuming more fiber tend to munch less on fast food ( 6 ).

As per her recent interview, Kyle also mentioned that she credits her weight to staying down to no sugar in her food. The no-carb, no-sugar diet contributed to easy fat loss and helped her stay toned ( 7 ).

Know More About Removing Sugar From the Diet

Removing sugar from the diet is in vogue, but it is time to stop and understand the scientific reason behind it. Studies show that sugar intake increases the chances of inflammation and is high in calories. It has no extra nutrients and sits in the body like dead weight. When you cut sugar from your daily routine, the body reduces inflammation over time. Your body also regains immunity and can fight diseases better ( 7 ).

Advertisement

Kyle Richards’ Weight Loss Journey: Workout Routine

Kyle Richards is one celebrity who believes in flaunting her workout routine without any qualms. Her Instagram profile speaks louder than her about how she starts her day. The E.R. star claims she wakes up at 5 am and starts a trainer-led workout routine. She combines an incline walk and running with bicep curls and tricep ropes. Kyle Richards’ weight loss journey also includes lifting weights, hammer curls, dumbbells, pushups, legs, and bicycle crunches ( 8 ). She also practices hot yoga, indoor cycling, and biking, and believes in the power of meditation ( 9 ), ( 10 ).

How Does Lifting Weights Help You Lose Fat?

Lifting weights usually receives raised eyebrows from girls trying to lose weight. But the secret is it works. When you lift weights, your body burns stored fat to work out ( 8 ). However, muscles keep using fat from the body's resources even after the workout. That is how lifting weights gives you a leaner look over time. Your scales may say otherwise, but there is nothing to fear. Muscles are denser than fat, and when you lose fat, you build muscle. Hence you may start to look learner and feel stronger without going down on the scales.

What Is Hot Yoga?

Hot yoga is the practice of doing yogic exercises in a room that has temperatures higher than normal. Some experts say this is to mimic India's hot and humid climate, as yoga originated here. But there is no clear evidence for this theory. However, the extra humidity and sweat assist in fat loss. The sweat removes toxins from the body and gives you a fresh glow ( 9 ).

Meditation for the Mind And Soul

Meditation is the process through which you enter a state of inner self. It is a period in the day that you must devote to your chaotic thoughts. Effective meditation produces a state of tranquility and relaxes the mind and the body. Research says regular meditation can heal the body from within and calm an unsteady mind ( 10 ).

Other Changes to Kyle Richards's Weight Loss Appearance

Besides looking fabulous at every red carpet event, Kyle Richards is known for her honesty. The actress has admitted to having undergone breast reduction surgery. The reason she gives is simple; she was uncomfortable with her size and never wore a bra ( 11 ). She has a more toned physique which she loves to flaunt.

Advertisement

Breast Reduction And its Advantages

Women or men with heavy breasts often face back and neck pain. It is so because the forward falling breaths s pull the frameworks and miss the body. Getting breast reduction surgery could be a need or a desire. Smaller breasts make some people feel more confident about their bodies. It also increases their ability to take part in sports and physical activities ( 11 ).

Advertisement

Conclusion

Kyle Richards’ weight loss journey has shown that dedication and hard work are non-parallel. Even though she lost only 12 pounds, the shed helped her gain confidence. She embraced a well-rounded approach and went the old-fashioned way instead of popping a pill to lose weight. Kelly learned to love her body by incorporating strenuous early morning workout routines and following a strict diet. Despite struggling with severe ailments like fibromyalgia and hypermobility syndrome, she beat all odds to look her best. Her weight loss journey shows commitment, courage, and a desire to beat the odds. She rightly personifies the quote, “Anything is possible when the heart is set on it.”

ALSO READ: Mike Pompeo Weight Loss Tips Revealed: Here’s How He Lost 90 Pounds