Top 10 low-calorie recipes to help improve digestion

There's a possibility that your gut health is to blame if you're experiencing nausea, fatigue, or even mild brain fog due to a lack of low-calorie recipes. But it might be challenging to decide what to eat (if you're in the mood to eat anything at all) when your digestive system is out of whack. With plenty of fiber and healthy ingredients, these light, low-calorie recipes are ideal for days when you're feeling a little off. They can help you get back on track. Just be sure to drink plenty of water along with dishes like our Lemony Lentil & Chard Soup and White Bean Soup with Pasta to stay hydrated.

10 Low-calorie recipes are:

1. Low-calorie meals with vegan shepherd’s pie

In this simple vegan shepherd's pie low-calorie recipe, lentils replace the ground beef and vegan butter gives the mashed potatoes smoothness. Use precooked lentils and eliminate the majority of the vegetable stock to shorten the cooking time. Only add more vegetable broth if the dish feels dry.

Active: 50 mins Total: 1 hr 20 mins Servings: 6

Ingredients

2 cups chopped fresh button mushrooms

2 cups chopped yellow onions

1 cup chopped carrots

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 crushed tomatoes

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 ½ cups dried brown or green lentils, rinsed

4 tablespoon chopped fresh mixed herbs

1 teaspoon salt and pepper

2 potatoes

6 tablespoons butter

Directions

Set the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Over medium-high heat, warm up the olive oil in a big, heavy pot. Add the mushrooms, onions, carrots, and garlic; simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until the veggies are just beginning to soften. Tomatoes, broth, lentils, thyme, rosemary, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and pepper should be added. Over medium-high heat, bring to a boil; then, cover and lower the heat to medium-low. For around 35 minutes, cook the lentils while stirring occasionally.

In the meantime, put the potatoes in a second big pot and cover with cold water, about an inch. Over high heat, bring to a boil; lower heat to medium-high, and simmer, stirring periodically, for about 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are fork-tender. Potatoes are drained and added back to the saucepan. Use a potato masher to mash the potatoes until smooth after adding vegan butter and the final 1/2 teaspoon of salt.

Place the lentil mixture in a baking dish that measures 9 by 13 inches. Add the mashed potatoes on top, dotting them evenly across the lentil mixture. Add the final 1/2 teaspoon of pepper on top. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until bubbling and gently browned. Do not remove the casserole from the oven. Change the oven to broil. Broil for about 5 minutes, or until the top is brown. Add little chives.

2. Low-calorie snacks with zucchini-chickpea veggie burgers with tahini ranch sauce

You'll want to prepare this vegan burger with low-calorie recipes over and over again. For a filling and healthful homemade vegetarian burger, flavorful chickpea and zucchini patties are topped with a creamy, herb-flecked tahini ranch sauce, juicy tomato slices, and peppery arugula. You can put them into pitas or serve them on buns. We advise making extra sauce because it makes a fantastic salad dressing when reduced with a little water and makes a nice dip for veggie sticks.

Active: 25 mins Total: 25 mins Servings: 4

Ingredients

4 tablespoons tahini

1 tablespoon lemon juice

3 teaspoons white miso

1 ¼ teaspoons onion powder

1 ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 ¼ teaspoon ground pepper

2 teaspoon chopped fresh chives

15-ounce chickpeas

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup fresh parsley leaves

½ cup shredded zucchini

⅓ cup old-fashioned rolled oats

4 whole-grain hamburger buns, toasted

1 cup packed fresh arugula

4 slices tomato

Directions

In a small bowl, mix 2 tablespoons of tahini, 1 teaspoon of miso, 1/2 teaspoon of onion powder, 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder, and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper. Water should be whisked in gradually until the mixture is smooth. Add 1 teaspoon of chives and stir. Place aside.

In a food processor, combine the chickpeas, cumin, salt, and the remaining 2 tablespoons tahini, 2 teaspoons miso, and 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, pepper, and onion powder. Once a gritty mixture develops that holds together when pushed, pulse the mixture, pausing once or twice to scrape down the edges. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of chives and parsley, and pulse until the herbs are thoroughly minced. Place in a basin.

To remove additional moisture, squeeze a clean kitchen towel over the zucchini. Use your hands to blend the zucchini and oats with the chickpea mixture, mashing them together as you go. Into 4 patties, form.

In a sizable nonstick skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the patties and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, or until golden and starting to crisp. Flip carefully, then cook further 2 to 4 minutes, or until golden brown.

Burgers should be served on buns with tomato slices, arugula, and tahini-ranch sauce.

3. Low-calorie dinner with white bean soup with pasta

To flavor this soup with a low-calorie recipe, we utilize mirepoix, which is an amalgam of onion, celery, and carrots. To make sure you always have some on hand without worrying about it going bad, store a bag of the mixture that you purchased at the supermarket in your freezer.

Active: 15 mins Total: 25 mins Servings: 6

Ingredients

1 ½ cups frozen mirepoix (diced onion, celery, and carrot)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

28-ounce diced tomatoes

2 cups chicken broth

15-ounce can cannellini beans

8 ounces small whole-wheat pasta

1 ½ cups frozen cut-leaf spinach

4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Fire up a big pot of water to boil.

Oil in a big pot is heated up over medium-high heat. For about 3 minutes, while stirring, add the mirepoix and simmer until soft. Stirring constantly, saute the garlic, Italian seasoning, salt, crushed red pepper, and ground pepper for about a minute, or until fragrant. Bring to a boil the beans, broth, tomatoes, and any liquids that may have collected. To keep a vibrant simmer, lower the heat. For about 10 minutes, with the lid on, stir the tomatoes occasionally until they start to break down.

Pasta should be cooked in boiling water for 1 minute less than recommended on the package. Drain.

Add spinach to the broth and stir. Only minutes before serving, add the spaghetti. Serve with Parmesan on top.

4. Low-calorie dinner with vegan coconut chickpea curry

By purchasing precut vegetables from the salad bar at the grocery store, you can prepare this 20-minute vegan curry even faster. Serve over cooked brown rice to make a filling and enjoyable supper. If you want to keep this vegan, seek simmer sauces with 400 mg of sodium or less and check the ingredient list for cream or fish sauce. Add a few dashes of your preferred hot sauce at the very end if you like things spicy.

Active: 20 mins Total: 20 mins Servings: 4

Ingredients

2 teaspoons avocado oil or canola oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup diced bell pepper

1 medium zucchini, halved and sliced

15 ounces of chickpeas

1 ½ cups coconut curry simmer sauce (see Tip)

½ cup vegetable broth

4 cups of baby spinach

2 cups precooked brown rice, heated according to package instructions

Directions

In a sizable skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion, pepper, and zucchini; simmer, stirring frequently, for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the veggies start to brown.

Stirring, bring the stock, sauce, and chickpeas to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 4 to 6 minutes or until the vegetables are soft. Just before serving, stir in the spinach. Over rice, please.

5. Low-calorie meals with lemony lentil and chard soup

The lentil soup at the now-defunct Lebanese restaurant La Shish in West Bloomfield, Michigan, which was flavored with lemon, had a similar flavor profile to this filling bowl of low-calorie recipes. When reheating, you might want to dilute it with a little water or broth because it keeps well but will thicken. With a warm whole-wheat pita, serve.

Active: 30 mins Total: 55 mins Servings: 6

Ingredients

1 large onion

1 bunch chard

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon Aleppo pepper

1 pound of red lentils, picked over and rinsed

1 ½ teaspoons salt

½ cup lemon juice

Directions

Oil in a big pot is heated at medium heat. Add the onion and simmer for 8 to 12 minutes, stirring periodically, until golden.

Meanwhile, separate the stems from the chard greens. Slice the stems very thinly, and chop the greens.

Cook the garlic, cumin, and Aleppo in the pot for 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add the chard stems, lentils, and water; heat to a boil over high. For around 20 minutes, reduce heat and boil the lentils while stirring occasionally. After adding the chard leaves, simmer for 5 minutes or until they are soft. Before serving, add salt, lemon juice, and pepper. If wanted, add additional oil and Aleppo as a garnish.

6. Low-calorie breakfast with cheesy marinara beans

This gooey-gooey meal resembles baked pasta but uses beans that are high in protein and low-calorie recipes in place of the pasta's noodles. A larger, creamy white bean called a corona bean can be found dried in natural low-calorie food stores or online. Cannellini is a suitable replacement. Serve with a toasted baguette and a green salad.

Active: 30 mins Total: 40 mins Servings: 6

Ingredients

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

⅓ cup tomato paste

¼ cup dry white wine

28-ounce can of peeled tomatoes

3 cups cooked corona beans

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano,

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 large egg

⅔ cup whole-milk ricotta cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup shredded fontina cheese

Directions

In a sizable oven-safe skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring periodically, until tender. Add the garlic and stir-fry for approximately a minute, or until fragrant. For about two minutes, while stirring, add the tomato paste and heat until it begins to color. Add the wine, stirring to incorporate any browned bits, and simmer for one minute or until thickened. Crush the tomatoes with your hand before adding them, along with their liquid. Beans, basil, oregano, and parsley are stirred in. Simmer for a while. Cook, occasionally stirring, at a simmering temperature for 18 to 20 minutes or until the mixture thickens.

In the meantime, put the oven's rack in the upper third and turn the broiler to high. In a separate bowl, mix the egg, ricotta, and 1/4 cup Parmesan.

Gently incorporate the bean mixture with the ricotta mixture. Top with fontina and the final 1/4 cup of Parmesan. For 2 to 3 minutes, under the broiler, melt the cheese. If desired, add extra herbs as a garnish.

7. Low-calorie snacks with soup beans with cornbread and kraut

You can prepare your beans in a slow cooker or on the stovetop. When paired with fermented cabbage and skillet cornbread flavored with black pepper, these brothy beans are given a kick with a balance of low-calorie recipes.

Active: 25 mins Total: 1 hr 30 mins Servings: 8

Ingredients

Beans

1 pound dried pinto beans, picked over and rinsed, soaked overnight

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 medium onion, chopped

10 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

8 cups Gingery Vegetable Broth (see Associated Recipe) or low-sodium chicken broth

2 bay leaves

2 sprigs of fresh thyme

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

1 cup sauerkraut or chowchow for serving

Cornbread

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 cup whole-grain cornmeal

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 large egg, 1 cup buttermilk

⅛ teaspoon ground pepper

Directions

To prepare beans:

Wash and drain the beans. In a big pot, warm the oil over medium heat (or see Tip, below). Add the onion and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes, or until transparent. Add the garlic and simmer for 45 to 60 seconds, or until fragrant. Add the beans, broth, bay leaves, and thyme. Heat to a rolling boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours or until beans are soft. (You want them to hold together and avoid disintegrating.) Throw away the thyme sprigs and bay leaves. Add 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper to the dish.

Meanwhile, prepare cornbread:

Set the oven to 425 °F. An 8-inch cast-iron pan with oil added should be baked for 5 minutes.

In a big bowl, mix cornmeal, baking soda, and salt. In a big measuring cup, combine the buttermilk and the egg. To blend, mix the wet components into the dry ingredients. Back into the hot skillet, add the batter after adding the hot oil and stirring to mix. Add some black pepper.

Bake the cornbread for 12 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown. Put on a wire rack to cool a little. Slice into 8 pieces.

Beans should be served with cornbread and sauerkraut (or chowchow).

8. Low-calorie meals with chickpea and beef burgers with whipped feta

Chickpeas give fiber to this blended burger, but the light and fluffy feta sauce that is drizzled on top is the true treat.

Active: 25 mins Total: 25 mins Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 cup no-salt-added canned chickpeas

12 ounces lean ground beef

1 ½ tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

¾ teaspoon ground pepper

½ teaspoon kosher salt

.666 cup crumbled feta cheese

½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

4 whole-wheat hamburger buns, toasted

4 leaves of romaine lettuce

1 medium red onion, sliced

1 large tomato, sliced

Directions

In a small food processor, combine 12 cups of chickpeas, water, and 1 teaspoon of oil. Once coarsely chopped, pulse. Add the remaining 1/2 cup of chickpeas to the medium bowl and mash them coarsely with a fork. Mix ingredients carefully before adding the beef, mint, oregano, pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Create four burgers that are 312 inches wide.

In a big nonstick skillet, heat the last teaspoon of oil over medium heat. Add the burgers and cook, turning once halfway through, for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest section reads 160°F. Place on a plate, season with the final 14 teaspoons of salt and allow to rest for five minutes.

Meanwhile, combine yogurt, feta, lemon juice, and zest in a medium bowl. For about a minute, beat on medium-high with an electric mixer until frothy. Put the sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and onion on buns with the burgers.

9. High protein low-calorie meals with an orange-mint freekeh salad with lima beans

With fresh mint, snap peas, radishes, oranges, and other colorful vegetables, this salad is a visual treat with a mindful of low-calorie recipes. Cut snap peas into long, thin strips for attractive slices.

Active: 25 mins Total: 25 mins Servings: 4

Ingredients

¾ cup cracked freekeh

½ cup packed fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish

½ cup orange juice

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 small clove of garlic, grated

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground pepper

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup thinly sliced fennel (1/2 large bulb)

1 cup sugar snap peas, trimmed and thinly sliced

1 cup thinly sliced radishes

2 medium oranges, peeled and segmented

2 cups frozen baby lima beans, thawed

Directions

Freekeh and water are combined in a medium saucepan and heated over high heat until boiling. Cook for 12 to 15 minutes, with the lid on, lowering the heat to maintain a simmer. Remove from heat and allow it to stand for five minutes covered. Drain any liquid that is left over. To cool, spread out the freekeh on a baking sheet with a rim.

In the meantime, combine the mint, orange, lemon, and garlic juices, together with salt and pepper, in a big bowl. Transfer 1/4 cup of the dressing to a medium bowl after whisking in the oil. Toss the fennel, snap peas, radishes, and oranges together in the medium bowl.

The remaining dressing in the big dish should be combined with the freekeh and lima beans. Over the freekeh mixture, plate the fennel mixture. If desired, add extra mint as a garnish.

10. High protein low-calorie food with winter vegetable mulligatawny soup

Our meatless version of the Indian-inspired British colonial soup includes parsnip and squash to keep it hearty and satisfying with a balance of low-calorie recipes.

Active: 25 mins Total: 50 mins Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 medium carrots, finely chopped

1 medium parsnip, peeled and finely chopped

4 cups peeled diced acorn squash or butternut squash

1 medium green apple, peeled and finely chopped

1 tablespoon curry powder

3 cloves garlic, minced, divided

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 (14 ounces) can of no-salt-added diced tomatoes

½ cup red lentils picked over and rinsed

2 whole-wheat naan flatbreads

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish

Directions

Turn on the 375°F oven. A baking sheet should be foil-lined.

In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Cook the parsnip, onion, and carrots for 6 minutes or until the onions are transparent. Add the squash, apple, curry powder, 2 garlic cloves, and ginger and stir-fry for 1 to 2 minutes, or until aromatic. Stir together the lentils, tomatoes, and broth up to a boil. For about 20 minutes or until the squash and lentils are soft, reduce heat to maintain a moderate simmer, cover, and cook.

Brush the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil on one side of each naan in the meantime. Place on the prepared baking sheet, then sprinkle with the final garlic clove. Bake for 5 to 6 minutes, or until heated. After taking it out of the oven, top with cilantro.

Use a potato masher to gently mash some of the soup to the desired smoothness. (Or you could purée the soup by adding half of it to a blender. When combining hot liquids, exercise caution.) Serve the soup with naan and cilantro as a garnish.

It can be challenging to come up with exciting and delectable low-calorie recipes for your family, especially if you're attempting to have a balanced, healthy meal. It can seem downright hard to find the time, effort, and energy to prepare healthful meals that your children will eat. But even the pickiest eaters will enjoy these light supper suggestions, and before you know it, the following nutritious dishes will be a staple of your weekly menu without any complaints.

