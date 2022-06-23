Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Sports & fitness products you MUST HAVE to upgrade your lifestyle

Sports and fitness are what makes life interesting. If you want to live longer and healthier, these are the two things you should focus on right from today. In today’s Amazon deal of the day, we bring to 7 products that will help in your fitness journey. From smartwatches that help you keep a track of your body temperaments to earbuds that let you listen to music and workout without any stress, grab them all here at slashed prices.

1. Sports Shoe

Reebok Women's RBK-fusium run lite shoes come with a rubber sole and funky black and pink designs on the shoes. These shoes are trendy and serve the purpose of women who are looking for the most comfortable white shoes to flaunt throughout the year.

Price: Rs 4947

2. Smartwatch

Want a sleek and chic-looking smartwatch? This is the one for you! With its built-in Alexa, one can set reminders, and alarms and answer questions from weather forecasts to live cricket scores at your command! It also monitors your heart rate and SPO2 (blood oxygen levels) to keep a tab on your overall health.

Price: Rs 3099

3. Resistance Bands

Resistance bands can help you challenge your upper and lower body basically anywhere at home. Do squats, lunges, and more with these bands that come in five different tension levels. Unique stitch sewing technology and reinforced hemming make these stretch bands more durable and elastic. Anti-slip lightweight fabric resistance toning band never slips while doing home workout exercises.

Price: Rs 1249

4. Gear Gym Bag

This super stylish gym bag for men comes with neon green accents that add up to its aesthetic charms and gives a tough and street-core look that’s perfect for your gym. The lightweight bag comes with a padded base and a centrally placed anti-sweat cushioned hand-grip that ensures comfortable handling and optimum weight balance.

Price: Rs 520

5. Sweatproof Earbuds

When you are working out, the one thing that can really motivate you to go for that one last set, is the music. You need to make sure you’re using earphones that are waterproof, sweatproof and stay put. So that you do not lose them or spoil them. These noise cancellation earbuds from OnePlus provide 38 hours of battery life along with a flash charge. It sharpens voice pickup and cuts down surrounding noise for crystal clear speech so that you can even attend important calls while working out.

Price: Rs 4999

6. Non-Slip Yoga Mat

This yoga mat helps absorb sweat and prevents sliding, so you can flow from one pose to the next. Grip all-purpose premium exercise yoga mat comes with an excellent slip-resistant advantage to prevent injuries and perform any movement with confidence. The wavy bottom side stops the mat from sliding on the floor and gives you that much-needed extra grip!

Price: Rs 1998

7. Yoga Ball

This yoga ball will make reshaping your body more fun and something you will not want to skip. It stimulates the muscles of the core which will improve your body posture, balance and movement control. It will also stimulate stability in your muscles and will also ensure that all your muscles are used in the exercise.

Price: Rs 999

These sports and fitness products from Amazon deal of the day today are available on sale only till the night ends. So grab them all and kickstart your fitness journey. They can also be an exciting gifting item for the lazy souls in your home who need a push to kick start their fitness journey.

