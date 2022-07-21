52 Best simple saree quotes and captions

When we talk about traditional Indian wear, we often talk about the saree. Be it an office party, or a friend's get-together-meet, a saree is an attire that is suitable for every occasion and every festival. From the ancient era to the age of technology, the saree has never become obsolete and still has a great place in the fashion industry. It is an attire that's elegant, sober, beautiful, and stylish. Do you want to post a selfie wearing a saree with a perfect caption? Here are some beautiful saree quotes that will make you love saree even more.

Best saree quotes

1. Where there is a saree, there is elegance.

2. Saree is the epitome of poise, grace, and beauty.

3. Saree is a wonderful garment that elegantly flaunts the curves of a woman.

4. Saree is a beautiful garment that covers enough to make a woman look elegant yet bare enough to make her look sexy.

5. It is not easy to wrap six yards of fabric, but it looks so fabulous that it's worth it.

6. A saree is not just an attire, it's an emotion.

7. The simplest way to look both modest and hot is wearing a saree.

8. The best jewelry that goes with a saree is a precious smile.

9. Many people have different wishes, mine is having different types of sarees for all occasions.

10. Be it Holi, Diwali, or a party night at my friend's house, a saree is what I wear to look drop-dead gorgeous.

11. Wear a saree and make heads turn.

12. Get endless elegance via saree.

13. Saree - six yards of pure sophistication!

14. There are different ways of draping a saree, but everyone looks beautiful in it.

15. Fly high with a saree.

16. Show your Indianness with a saree.

17. Be it winters or summers, a saree is for all seasons.

18. Wear it to flaunt it.

19. Be aesthetic with a saree.

20. No one can ever say no to the magic of a saree.

21. When in doubt, drape a saree.

22. Saree vibes, desi vibes.

23. Schooldays aren't fun unless a girl wears her mom's saree.

24. Happiness is when mom lends you her saree to wear for a school party.

25. A saree is a dress with a pure soul.

26. Our hearts leap with joy when draping a saree.

27. Grab everyone's attention with a saree.

28. A saree is an attire that makes a woman look more attractive.

29. A saree is not just an outfit, it is an identity.

30. Wear a saree and give people a reason to turn their heads.

Traditional saree quotes from famous personalities

Many Indian celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Kajol, etc. are huge fans of sarees. Here are some famous saree quotes from a few famous personalities.

1."Saree is the sexiest garment ever. It shows you the right amount, it covers the right amount. It is extremely versatile, it suits every body type. It suits every face." – Vidya Balan (Indian actor)

2. "The saree makes a woman look sexy yet graceful all at the same time." – Gauri Khan (Indian film producer & fashion designer)

3. "I feel more comfortable in a saree than a gown." - Amy Jackson (Actor & model)

Romantic saree quotes

1. When I wear a saree, I think of you complimenting me.

2. Wearing a saree is much less complicated than telling you how much I love you.

3. Love is that feeling when your man kneels down to help you make perfect pleats for saree."

4. Draping a saree makes me feel I am hugging you.

5. A lot of things can break my heart, but only two things can fix it - your smile and my saree.

Sassy & bold saree quotes

1. Life is not perfect. But my saree pleats can be.

2. Life is too short to not wear a saree and flaunt it gracefully.

3. A woman wearing a saree for sure is a wonder woman. If she can do chores without ruining her pleats, and wrap six yards of fabric, then you know what she is capable of.

4. Glam up your look with a saree.

Short saree quotes and saree captions for Instagram

1. Life is short. Let me pallu be long and belong!

2. My love for this timeless beauty is never-ending!

3. When unsure about what to wear, drape a saree.

4. Saree means simplicity and sophistication.

5. Every saree has a story. Can you tell my story?

6. A saree always makes you stand out in the crowd.

7. Simplicity never goes out of style.

8. Don't be shy and wear a saree with red lipstick.

9. Saree, red lipstick, high heels - Perfection!

10. Want to look glamorous yet modest? Wear a saree.

Sarees are loved by all, so next time you want to add an awesome hashtag to your gorgeous saree selfie, don't fret at all - take help from the above-mentioned saree quotes and adorn your selfie!