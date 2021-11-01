EXCLUSIVE: Prep your skin & make it Diwali ready with just 3 expert approved steps

EXCLUSIVE: Prep your skin & make it Diwali ready with just 3 expert approved steps
Diwali is around the corner and everyone wants to look their best. It is one of the major festivals celebrated by Indian households. It is also an occasion where everyone gets ready and clicks a lot of pictures. With all the busy Diwali decorations and meeting family after a long time, we might forget about our skincare for a while.

Chemical peels
Skincare becomes even more important during the festive time with the added stress, pollution and exposure. The instant Diwali glow is not that difficult to achieve like old times because now we have advanced skincare treatments that help to achieve immediate results. The Haldi, milk, rose water you’re using is effective but for an instant glow, we have more fruitful techniques. Chemical peels are easily accessible if you visit your dermatologist. These peels can remove the outer damaged layer of the skin, giving it a more smooth, bright and even-toned appearance. Chemical peels administered by a certified dermatologist can help address various skin concerns like acne, pores, pigmentation, dullness and spots.

Home remedies
When it’s festive time everyone’s sleep schedule also alters, due to which dark circles can be experienced. And nobody wants to look sleepy with under-eye bags during Diwali right! There are some simple home remedies that you can try out every night before sleep which will hardly take 5 minutes. Cold tea bags, rose water ice cubes, iced spoon, grated cucumber are all useful in getting rid of dark circles. A vitamin C serum message before sleep can also tremendously help to look fresh and glowy.

Facials
Facials and face packs are the way to go for a quick and instant glow. You can make face packs from your simple kitchen ingredients like banana honey, yoghurt multani mitt and coffee honey. If you’re willing to shed out a little more time for that sparkly glow during Diwali, then a facial from a dermatologist will help you out. Oxy facial can instantly brighten skin by bettering the oxygenation of the skin to improve blood supply. Hydrafacial which involves exfoliation, infusion and hydration can also give visibly glowing and smooth skin.

Diwali is the time to spread joy and happiness. It is also important to feel good and beautiful. What you feel inside is that your projects outside. So this Diwali look your best and feel the most beautiful.

About the author: Dr Noopur Jain, founder and consultant dermatologist at Skinzest

