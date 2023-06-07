75+ Inspiring Letting Go Quotes to Find Solace And Move Forward

The act of letting go can be challenging. But it is an integral part of life. It is often necessary that you move on from difficult situations and people to make room for growth and finer things in life. Since the process of moving on can be emotionally challenging, you can find help with the process in the wisdom encapsulated in some powerful letting go quotes.

These quotes about letting go are a great source of inspiration and comfort when you are struggling to move forward in life. Whether it is a relationship, a job, or something else you need to move on from, these words will remind you that it is okay to let go. Moreover, reading these quotes will also encourage you to embrace change and look forward to the future with optimism. Read on to free yourself and find the courage and strength you need to make wiser decisions in life!

Letting Go Quotes: 75+ Perfect Words to Accept Your Emotions And Move On

Short Letting Go Quotes

1. “Let it all go, see what stays.” — Osho

2. “The world belongs to those who let go.” — Tao Te Ching

3. “Give up your attachment to having things your way.” — Iyanla Vanzant

4. “The more you let yourself go, the less others let you go.” — Friedrich Nietzsche

5. “Sometimes you can’t let go of the past without facing it again.” — Gail Tsukiyama

6. “Even as I hold you, I am letting you go.” — Alice Walker

7. “You will evolve past certain people. Let yourself.” — Mandy Hale

8. “Courage is the power to let go of the familiar.” — Raymond Lindquist

9. “I think every girl has that a guy she has trouble letting go of.” — Rashida Jones

10. “Time doesn’t heal emotional pain, you need to learn how to let go.” — Roy T. Bennett

Long Letting Go Quotes

11. “Your heart’s strength is measured by how hard it holds on. Your self-worth and faith are measured by finally letting go. However, your peace is measured by how long you don’t look back.” — Shannon L. Alder

12. “I think that the power is the principle. The principle of moving forward, as though you have the confidence to move forward, eventually gives you confidence when you look back and see what you’ve done.” — Robert Downey Jr.

13. “Seek not that the things which happen should happen as you wish; but wish the things which happen to be as they are, and you will have a tranquil flow of life.” — Epictetus

14. “When one door closes, another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us.” — Alexander Graham Bell

15. “Let go. Why do you cling to pain? There is nothing you can do about the wrongs of yesterday. It is not yours to judge. Why hold on to the very thing which keeps you from hope and love?” — Leo Buscaglia

Move On And Let Go Quotes

16. “Sometimes letting things go is an act of far greater power than defending or hanging on.” — Eckhart Tolle

17. “The first half of life is devoted to forming a healthy ego, the second half is going inward and letting go of it.” — Carl Jung

18. “Enjoy what you can and ignore the rest. Let’s not waste any energy fighting things that are outside our control.” — Paulo Coelho

19. “A man is rich in proportion to the number of things he can afford to let alone.” — Henry David Thoreau

20. “I realize there’s something incredibly honest about trees in winter, how they’re experts at letting things go.” — Jeffrey McDaniel

21. “Breathe. Let go. And remind yourself that this very moment is the only one you know you have for sure.” — Oprah Winfrey

22. “There comes a time in your life when you have to choose to turn the page, write another book or simply close it.” — Shannon L. Alder

23. “People have a hard time letting go of their suffering. Out of a fear of the unknown, they prefer suffering that is familiar.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

24. “To let go does not mean to get rid of. To let go means to let be. When we let be with compassion, things come and go on their own.” — Jack Kornfield

25. “We need to learn to let go as easily as we grasp and we will find our hands full and our minds empty.” — Leo F. Buscaglia

26. “You don’t need strength to let go of something. What you really need is understanding.” — Guy Finley

27. “Holding on is believing that there’s only a past; letting go is knowing that there’s a future.” — Daphne Rose Kingma

28. “Let go of certainty. The opposite isn’t uncertainty. It’s openness, curiosity, and a willingness to embrace paradox, rather than choose up sides. The ultimate challenge is to accept ourselves exactly as we are, but never stop trying to learn and grow.” — Tony Schwartz

29. “One’s doing well if age improves even slightly one’s capacity to hold on to that vital truism: ‘This too shall pass’.” — Alain de Botton

30. “Just keep in mind: the more we value things outside our control, the less control we have.” — Epictetus

31. “Just because something made you happy in the past doesn’t mean you have to keep it forever.” — Melva Green

Letting Go of the Past Quotes

32. “Letting go isn’t a one-time thing, it’s something you have to do every day, over and over again.” — Dawson’s Creek

33. “We must be willing to let go of the life we’ve planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us.” — Joseph Campbell

34. “Letting go may sound so simple, but rarely is it a one-time thing. Just keep letting go, until one day it’s gone for good.” — Eleanor Brownn

35. “One of the happiest moments in life is when you find the courage to let go of what you cannot change.”

36. “Stop acting as if life is a rehearsal. Live this day as if it were your last. The past is over and gone. The future is not guaranteed.” — Wayne Dyer

37. “Once you realize you deserve a bright future, letting go of your dark past is the best choice you will ever make.” — Roy T. Bennett

38. “In the process of letting go you will lose many things from the past, but you will find yourself.” — Deepak Chopra

39. “The art is not one of forgetting but letting go. And when everything else is gone, you can be rich in loss.” — Rebecca Solnit

40. “Why let go of yesterday? Because yesterday has already let go of you.” — Steve Maraboli

41. “It’s not a matter of letting go - you would if you could. Instead of “Let it go” we should probably say 'Let it be'”. — Jon Kabat-Zinn

Relationship Letting Go Quotes

42. “She let him go once. Every day demands that she release him over and over again.” — Julianna Baggott

43. “Your time is way too valuable to be wasting on people that can’t accept who you are.” — Turcois Ominek

44. “It was strange, really. A couple months ago, I thought I couldn’t live without him. Apparently, I could.” — Gabrielle Zevin

45. “Letting go means to come to the realization that some people are a part of your history, but not a part of your destiny.” — Steve Maraboli

46. “Life becomes easier when you learn to accept an apology you never got.” — Robert Brault

47. “It’s you who has to hold on to earth. You have to tighten your grip, which means letting go of him.” — Melissa Bank

48. “No drives, no compulsions, no needs, no attractions; when your affairs are under control you are free.” — Zhuangzi

49. “Some of us think holding on makes us strong but sometimes it is letting go.” — Herman Hesse

50. “When someone you love says goodbye you can stare long and hard at the door they closed and forget to see all the doors God has open in front of you.” — Shannon Alder

51. “When you loved someone and had to let them go, there will always be that small part of yourself that whispers, “What was it that you wanted and why didn’t you fight for it?” — Shannon L. Alder

52. “The most difficult aspect of moving on is accepting that the other person already did.” — Faraaz Kazi

53. “Letting go doesn’t mean that you don’t care about someone anymore. It’s just realizing that the only person you really have control over is yourself.” — Deborah Reber

Move Forward And Let Go Quotes

54. “Let go of becoming but never let go of taking action. Stop expecting and start living.” — Maxime Lagacé

55. “Anything you can’t control is teaching you how to let go.” — Jackson Kiddard

56. “All the art of living lies in a fine mingling of letting go and holding on.” — Henry Havelock Ellis

57. “Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like.” — Lao Tzu

58. “If you want to fly in the sky, you need to leave the earth. If you want to move forward, you need to let go of the past that drags you down.” — Amit Ray

59. “This is love: to fly toward a secret sky, to cause a hundred veils to fall each moment. First to let go of life. Finally, to take a step without feet.” — Rumi

60. “You only struggle because you’re ready to grow but aren’t willing to let go.” — Drew Gerald

61. “We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us.” — E. M. Forster

62. “One of the most courageous decisions you’ll ever make is to finally let go of what is hurting your heart and soul.” — B. Nicole

63. “Nothing in the universe can stop you from letting go and starting over.” — Guy Finley

64. “It’s hard to be clear about who you are when you are carrying around a bunch of baggage from the past. I’ve learned to let go and move more quickly into the next place.” — Angelina Jolie

65. “I demolish my bridges behind me…then there is no choice but to move forward” — Fridtjof Nansen

Inspirational Letting Go Quotes

66. “Moving on is easy. It’s staying moved on that’s trickier.” — Katerina Stoykova Kleme

67. “I’ve been burdened with blame trapped in the past for too long, I’m moving on” — Rascal Flatts

68. “It is only through labor and painful effort, by grim energy and resolute courage, that we move on to better things.” — Theodore Roosevelt

69. “But since you been gone, I can breathe for the first time. I’m so moving on.” — Kelly Clarkson

70. “Take all the time you need to heal emotionally. Moving on doesn’t take a day, it takes lots of little steps to be able to break free of your broken self.” — Tere Arigo

71. “You can’t move forward if you’re still hanging on.” — Sue Fitzmaurice

72. “Accept what is, let go of what was, have faith in what will be.” — Sonia Ricotti

73. “Life moves on and so should we.” Spencer Johnson

74. “Laughter gives us distance. It allows us to step back from an event, deal with it, and then move on.” — Bob Newhart

Forgiveness And Letting Go Quotes

75. “When you hold resentment toward another, you are bound to that person or condition by an emotional link that is stronger than steel. Forgiveness is the only way to dissolve that link and get free.” — Catherine Ponder

76. “Forgiveness does not change the past, but it does enlarge the future.” — Paul Boose

78. “Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness.” — Steve Maraboli

79. “Forgiveness is a radical act of setting your soul free, and the person you blame, hate, fear, or resent cannot help you with that. Only your heart holds the key.” — Anthon St. Maarten

80. “As long as you don’t forgive, who and whatever it is will occupy a rent-free space in your mind.” — Isabelle Holland

81. “Once a woman has forgiven her man, she must not reheat his sins for breakfast.” — Marlene Dietrich

Conclusion

There comes a point in your life wherein letting go of old habits becomes necessary to welcome new growth and progress. However, ending something almost always tend to break you. Here, the above letting go quotes will inspire you to reorient in your journey and find peace. These powerful words can remind you that it is okay to let go of people, things, and situations that no longer serve you or make you better. They can also remind you that you are capable of moving on from your past to find new growth opportunities. Lastly, these quotes will also help provide the strength and courage you need to make the bold change and focus on what's truly important in your life.

