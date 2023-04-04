35 Best Forgiveness Quotes to Read If You Wish to Move On

Forgiveness is an emphatic and transformative deed that is crucial to cultivate meaningful relationships. When you forgive someone or yourself for wrongdoing, you make way for personal growth and emotional well-being. Through the power of forgiveness, you can achieve a sense of inner peace and healing and let go of past grievances, allowing you to move forward with a renewed perspective.

In this list of quotes about forgiveness, you will find deep insights from renowned individuals that highlight the importance of forgiveness and its remarkable impact on the human spirit. Moreover, this collection of forgiveness quotes intends to highlight the significance of forgiving others as well as yourselves for the betterment of your emotional and psychological well-being. So, let bygones be bygones, and open the door to forgiveness with these powerful quotes!

35 Best Forgiveness Quotes that Will Help You Free Yourself from Your Past

Forgiveness Quotes to Let Go of the Past

“We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love." — Martin Luther King Jr. "Never does the human soul appear so strong as when it forgoes revenge." — Edwin Hubbel Chapin "It is one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself, to forgive. Forgive everybody." — Maya Angelou "Surely it is much more generous to forgive and remember than to forgive and forget." — Maria Edgeworth "True forgiveness is when you can say, ‘Thank you for that experience’." — Oprah Winfrey "The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong." — Mahatma Gandhi "To err is human; to forgive, divine." — Alexander Pope "It’s not an easy journey, to get to a place where you forgive people. But it is such a powerful place because it frees you." — Tyler Perry "Forgiveness is above all a personal choice, a decision of the heart to go against the natural instinct to pay back evil with evil." — Pope John Paul II "Forgiving isn’t something you do for someone else. It's something you do for yourself. It's saying, 'You are not important enough to have a stranglehold on me.' It’s saying, 'You don't get to trap me in the past. I am worthy of a future.'" — Jodi Picoult

Forgiveness Quotes to Move On

11. "Take forgiveness slowly. Do not blame yourself for being slow. Peace will come." — Yoko Ono

12. "Forgiveness does not mean ignoring what has been done or putting a false label on an evil act. It means, rather, that the evil act no longer remains a barrier to the relationship. Forgiveness is a catalyst creating the atmosphere necessary for a fresh start and a new beginning." — Martin Luther King Jr.

13. "There is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love." — Bryant H. McGill

14. "Throughout life people will make you mad, disrespect you, and treat you bad. Let God deal with the things they do, because hate in your heart will consume you too." — Will Smith

15. "If we really want to love, we must learn how to forgive." Mother Teresa

16. "I believe forgiveness is the best form of love in any relationship. It takes a strong person to say they are sorry and an even stronger person to forgive." — Yolanda Hadid

17. "We win by tenderness. We conquer by forgiveness." — Frederick William Robertson

18. "If one by one we counted people out / For the least sin, it would not take us long / To get so we had no one left to live with. / For to be social is to be forgiving." — Robert Frost

Forgive and Move On Quotes

19. "To forgive is to set a prisoner free and discover that the prisoner was you." Lewis B. Smedes

20. "I think the first step is to understand that forgiveness does not exonerate the perpetrator. Forgiveness liberates the victim. It is a gift you give yourself." T. D. Jakes

21. "Without forgiveness life is governed by an endless cycle of resentment and retaliation." Roberto Assagioli

22. "Forgiveness is healing...especially forgiving yourself." Alyson Noël

23. "As I walked out the door toward the gate that would lead to my freedom, I knew if I did not leave my bitterness and hatred behind, I’d still be in prison." Nelson Mandela

Quotes on Forgiveness

24. "How unhappy is he who cannot forgive himself." — Publilius Syrus

25. "Forgiveness is a powerful expression of the love within our soul." — Anthony Douglas

26. "There is no revenge so complete as forgiveness." — Josh Billings

27. "Forgiveness is not approving what happened. It is choosing to rise above it." — Robin Sharma

28. "Acceptance and tolerance and forgiveness; those are life-altering lessons." — Jessica Lange

29. "Never forget the nine most important words of any family: I love you. You are beautiful. Please forgive me." — H. Jackson Brown Jr.

30. "Forgiveness is the fragrance that the violet sheds on the heel that has crushed it." — Mark Twain

31. "Always forgive your enemies – nothing annoys them so much." — Oscar Wilde

32. "Forgiveness is the needle that knows how to mend." — Jewel

33. "Forgiveness is a funny thing. It warms the heart and cools the sting." William Arthur Ward

34. "Forgiveness is not weak. It takes courage to face and overcome powerful emotions." — Desmond Tutu

35. "Forgiveness is a strange thing. It can sometimes be easier to forgive our enemies than our friends. It can be hardest of all to forgive people we love." — Fred Rogers

Conclusion

Forgiving someone is powerful as it not only frees the one being forgiven but also the one extending the pardon. The concept of forgiveness has been explored and discussed by numerous great thinkers and authors, providing valuable insights into the significance and impact of this liberating act. In the above compilation of quotes on forgiveness, we took you to delve into the words of wisdom that capture the essence of forgiveness and the potential it holds for personal growth and healing. Moreover, rediscovering the true essence of forgiveness through these quotes will empower you to grow, overcome obstacles, and embrace life's challenges with a renewed sense of positivity and compassion. So, let your haunted past go, forgive yourself and others, and heal your heart and mind to enjoy a peaceful present and future!

