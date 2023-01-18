YSL guests

On the afternoon of January 18th, a new brand Yves Saint Laurent launch event was held at Cosmonergy Seoul. aespa will appear at the New York representative outdoor music festival 'The Governors Ball Music Festival 2023'. This is the first time for a K-pop group. According to SM Entertainment on January 18th, aespa will perform on the main stage of the festival, which will be held at Corona Park in Flushing Meadows, New York, from June 9th to 11th. SM Entertainment's 'aespa', which introduced the metaverse worldview storytelling called 'Wilderness' and the 'Hyper POP' genre, which twisted the grammar of existing pop music, into the album, marked the beginning of the next generation of K-POP. It was an informed group. aespa, which debuted in November 2020, was evaluated as ‘unique’ by conveying a different feeling from typical SM style groups by putting the ‘difficulty’ of the metaverse worldview as one concept. NewJeans, which debuted at the end of July last year, created a syndrome with title songs such as 'Attention' and 'Hype Boy' from their first mini-album 'NewJeans'. At the time, 'Attention' recorded the highest score on the real-time, daily, weekly, and monthly charts of domestic music sites such as Melon, Genie, Flo, Bugs, and Vibe. 1 on the Circle Digital Chart for the month of August. 'Hype Boy' followed that, dominating the music charts by ranking 2nd and 3rd. It also entered the US Spotify weekly chart as the first debut song by a K-pop group. Kai attended the Gucci 2023 F / W menswear collection fashion show held in Milan, Italy on January 13th as a global brand ambassador, and she was the only Korean artist invited to shine. When Kai, neatly styled in a brand suit, stood at the photo wall, the cameras flashed all at once, and Kai responded with a charismatic and relaxed expression, making the scene shake up.