Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan to portray rebel warrior in action film, trailer out on THIS date

All eyes are on Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The Telugu period actioner movie has kept audiences hooked with excitement, despite it facing considerable delays in release in the past few months. While the makers have now locked the release date as July 24, 2025, the trailer of the film is soon to be unveiled.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer release update

Taking to X, the makers shared a new poster of the movie featuring Pawan Kalyan as the lead character of a rebel warrior. Along with it they unveiled the trailer release date, which is July 3, 2025 at 11:10 AM.

They penned “When the land cries for justice…. A lone warrior answers…. Not with rage, But with purpose. #HHVMTrailer tomorrow at 11:10 AM.”

Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s previous postponements

Well, the release of Pawan Kalyan’s film has met with several postponements earlier, owing to unfinished production or shooting works. At the very beginning, the movie was supposed to hit big screens on May 9.

Then the makers issued another statement pushing the release date to June 12. Unfortunately, this time too, things didn't go as planned and the makers finally confirmed July 24 as their final release date.

Did HHVM makers face pressure from OTT partners over the release date?

For the unversed, the producers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu had signed a post-theatrical release OTT deal with Amazon Prime Video. As a result, the movie will release on the streaming giant only after completing its run in the theaters.

Previously, a report by Telugu Cinema claimed that the makers of the film faced pressure from Prime Video to lock down on a final release date without any more delays for the film.

The OTT giant had set a condition that the movie must be released by the end of July as per their agreement. Failing to do so would have invited consequences, where Prime Video could reduce the signed-up deal between the two parties.

Coming back to Hari Hara Veera Mallu, besides Pawan Kalyan in the lead, the movie also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri, Sathyaraj, Jisshu Sengupta and others.

