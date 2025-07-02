Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 27: Release Date, Where to Watch, What to Expect From Voting Day, More

Love Island USA Season 7 was shaken up thanks to the Heart Rate Challenge, which altered relationships for many Islanders. Couples were formed left, right, and center, while some ended ruthlessly. Episode 28 will be released on July 3 at 9 pm ET.

The latest part, episode 26, saw their loyalties being put to the test once again. A new ‘mailbox challenge’ was introduced to them, which allowed them to be completely honest with each other, without facing much trouble.

What secrets unfolded in Love Island Season 7 Episode 26?

Pepe Garcia did not hold back, boldly asking Chelley Bissainthe, Cierra Ortega, and Olandria Carthen about their unexpected plan to kick out Hannah Fields. Amaya Espinal’s overly romantic actions towards many Islanders put her on the back burner with them, as they questioned her real intentions in the game.

Many fingers are being pointed at each other. Arguably, this season’s controversial contestant, Huda Mustafa, was put back on the hot seat, this time alongside Chris Seeley, who had his own set of troubles brewing.

While Love Island Season 7 will not air today, it is expected to resume on Thursday, where a crucial vote awaits the participants. More Bombshells are likely to be introduced soon, sending shockwaves through the program. As the show nears its end, the girls looking to find love become increasingly desperate, while the boys remain passive and unresponsive to their forthcoming advances.

On the other hand, Nic Vansteenberghe and Cierra Ortega’s relationship hit a milestone as they decided to stop exploring; however, the consequences of their actions have yet to catch up with them, as doubt follows.

Curious viewers can tune into Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 27 on Thursday, July 3, on Peacock and Bravo at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT. Indian fans do not have direct access to the new episodes even as the show continues to ride the popularity ladder. It remains to be seen which Islander will be voted out of the villa after all the drama.

