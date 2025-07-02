Jyotika didn't get work in Bollywood for 27 years after her marriage to Suriya, here's why–Throwback

Jyotika has remained one of the most notable actresses who was one of the first few to start the trend of doing different language films. After a successful stint in Bollywood, the diva turned a new leaf in South cinema, where she equally delivered hits across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Advertisement

However, she once talked about a time when she wasn't offered films for over 27 years because of a blind misconception.

When Jyotika recalled how Bollywood thought she became a South Indian

In one of her previous interviews with News18, Jyotika looked back on her past days and recalled the time when she stopped receiving offers for Hindi films for 27 years.

The actress mentioned how people conveniently thought she had become a South Indian after she got married to Suriya and settled down in Chennai for her home and work. As a result, they felt she would no longer be interested in working for Hindi films any more.

She said, “People in Bollywood also thought that I was a south Indian and they assumed that I don’t want to do Hindi films anymore. It was a journey and I’m still grateful about it. I did some fabulous work there. It’s not like I refrained from doing a Hindi film. It’s just that I wasn’t offered any script in so many years.”

Advertisement

Jyotika spoke about her nostalgia in shooting Hindi films after years

In the same interview, the Dabba Cartel star spoke about how it was quite nostalgic for her to shoot in Hindi after so many years in Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth, which was her second project after her comeback in Bollywood.

Explaining the feeling, she said, “It was very nostalgic for me to even speak in Hindi because I had left speaking the language a while ago. I was very nervous on the first two days. I did a lot of bad acting on the first day (laughs)! I kept pinching myself that I’m back to Bollywood and how.”

Jyotika’s work front

Well, Jyotika’s comeback in Hindi cinema so far has been marked with quite a few hit movies and shows, including Shaitaan, Dabba Cartel, Srikanth and more.

Additionally, she has turned producer for a few of her husband’s movies lately, including Karthik Subbaraj directed Retro.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When will Prashanth Neel’s film Ravanam with Allu Arjun begin? Producer shares update