BTS live: SUGA's reassurance to Jimin over weight loss comment earns praise, fans call him 'perceptive and caring'

On July 1, BTS held their first-ever OT7 live broadcast in about three years, thrilling fans worldwide. Their full-group Weverse surprise took the internet by storm, with their fandom ARMY sharing clips of the same on social media.

One particular video that was widely circulated showed Jimin sharing his concern about his weight gain, and SUGA reassuring him that it wasn't a big deal—the heartwarming interaction won hearts.

Advertisement

Jimin shared his weight loss plans

During BTS' full-group Weverse live, Jimin expressed his concerns about gaining weight during his time in the military. He kept on mentioning his resolution to lose the fat soon and get in shape like before. He also touched his belly and shared that he lost his abs and promised to work out to bring them back. It was not the first time he talked about it.

On July 11, during his post-military live broadcast with Jungkook, he revealed that he gained 10 kgs. "Believe it or not, I've been dieting for a long time. But in the military, surrounded by big guys and seeing fit officers, I also wanted to bulk up," he explained.

The gains worried him, however, during the full-group live, he received SUGA's reassurance, which might have made him feel better.

SUGA's supportive demeanor towards Jimin earned praise

Towards the end of the 30-minute live, as Jimin promised fans to lose weight, Min Yoongi aka SUGA reassured him, saying, "You don’t have to say. [We know] you’ll get it done." The Who singer's comments broke BTS ARMY's hearts as they felt that he was worried that he was too concerned about a trivial thing. As per them, he didn't even gain as much as he thought he did.

Advertisement

Many appreciated his current physique and claimed he was perfect the way he was. They also praised SUGA for being a "perceptive and caring" hyung (older male/brother) to Jimin. Fans were worried that Jimin would be too hard on himself, due to meeting the beauty standards expected of a K-pop idol. However, they were happy to see that he had people like SUGA to comfort him during hard times.

ALSO READ: BTS is back: Group announces release of new album in Spring 2026, to start prepping in USA soon