Why was Abhishek Bachchan ‘destroyed’ because of Amitabh Bachchan after Sarkar’s test shoot? Actor shares chilling details

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. He has given us some remarkable performances over the years. We have often seen his dad and megastar Amitabh Bachchan praise his son for his roles.

However, do you know that there was a time on the sets of Sarkar when Big B was upset with his dialogue delivery, and his intense look 'destroyed' the Dhoom star.

Abhishek Bachchan recalls panicking and sweating

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Abhishek Bachchan recalled his first day on the sets of Sarkar. This was also the first time he was shooting with his dad, Amitabh Bachchan.

The I Want To Talk actor revealed that director Ram Gopal Varma had told them they would conduct some test shoots beforehand. He was also shooting for Bunty Aur Babli at that time, and the director told him that he could return to that set after the test shoot for Sarkar was completed.

On the first day, Abhishek recalled panicking and sweating. Describing the scene they had to do, Big B's son revealed that his father would just say 'Shankar' and all he had to do was turn and say 'Ji?' "I was petrified, I was literally shaking. He has that effect."

What happened between Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan on their ride back home?

Abhishek Bachchan further added that he waited in his vanity van for a while after the shoot was over so that he wouldn't have to go back home with his dad. But things did not go as planned. Amitabh Bachchan knocked on his vanity door and suggested that they go home together.

Later, describing how that ride turned out to be, Junior Bachchan narrated that there was pin-drop silence the entire time. "When they pulled into their bungalow's driveway, the staff got out, leaving the two of them alone in the car. He's just sitting there, and then, in 48 frames, he turned to me. 'Isiliye maine itne saal mehnat karke tumhe padhaya likhaya? Dialogue bolna aata nahi hai tumhe."

(That's why I worked hard for so many years to educate you? You don't know how to speak dialogues.)

The Dhoom star expressed that he felt like he had murdered someone. He concluded by saying, "The way he looked at me. He just destroyed me." We can only imagine what must have gone through Abhishek Bachchan after this car ride with his dad.

