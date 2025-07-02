Ramayana EXCLUSIVE Preview: Ranbir Kapoor, & Yash ready for global explosion on Diwali 2026

The highly anticipated Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, has been the subject of intense speculation. Pinkvilla got the privilege to witness an exclusive preview of a 3-minute announcement video and a 7-minute vision showreel of the magnum opus.

Here's What Audiences Can Expect From The 3-Minute Announcement Footage Of Ramayana

Set for an official unveiling on July 3, 2025, the 3-minute announcement video has successfully provided a glimpse into what promises to be a cinematic experience that will not be topped by other films. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, with musical contributions from Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, this epic is generating unprecedented buzz already.

The 3-minute announcement video (all that the audience will be lucky to get to see on 3rd July), serves as a powerful introduction to the project. It is awe-inspiring and has an ability to leave a lasting impression. The chilling background score, offered to by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, will elevate the experience of the audience to another level.

Ramayana Intends To Be A Film That Will Be Seen As India's Pride

Ramayana intends to be a movie that will be looked at as India's pride, for the generations to come. The involvement of a stellar cast, and the backing of a visionary producer like Namit Malhotra, reinforce the fact that the movie will demolish all box office records.

What's There In The 7-Minute Vision Showreel Of Ramayana?

Complementing the announcement video is the 7-minute vision showreel, which the audience will get to see closer to the film's release, in Diwali 2026. It offers an insightful look into the film's behind the scenes; from pre-visualisation to the final output. After seeing the footage, it can be said with authority that Ranbir Kapoor will be in an entirely different league altogether, following the film's release.

When Does Ramayana Release?

It is confirmed that the filming of Ramayana's first part is complete, with the second part scheduled to commence in August 2025. Part 1 releases in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 releases in Diwali 2027. The meticulously crafted two-part saga is being made on a budget similar to many Hollywood biggies. The stakes are high but the promos promise that the highest of expectations shall be met with ease.

