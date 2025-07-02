What is War 2 story? Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Jr NTR's action-drama is likely a 'Cat vs Rottweiler' showdown

Ever since the first look teaser for War 2 was dropped, the wait for the action drama is becoming increasingly difficult for fans with each passing day. Watching Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani in a movie together is going to be nothing less than a joy ride for all fans.

Well, if you are also wondering what the story is going to be this time? Then we have an answer. We found out the synopsis of the Ayaan Mukerji directorial in the USA theatre listings.

War 2 synopsis

According to data on Gulte.com, the synopsis of War 2 from US theatre listings has been going viral on social media. As per that, it is said that years ago in the War, Agent Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) went ‘rogue’ and went on to become India’s greatest villain. But now in War 2, it is said that he will descend further down into the deepest shadows.

To catch him, India will send their deadliest and most lethal agent. “A Special Units Officer who is more than Kabir’s equal.... Absolutely Nuclear! Agent Vikram (Jr NTR).” With the description that is given in the synopsis for the RRR star, we can only imagine how deadly his character is going to be.

The synopsis further concludes by writing, “A brutal Cat versus Rottweiler game begins as the two face off. The entire world is their brutal, bloody battleground. The choices ahead of them are impossible. The price to be paid is ultimate. This is a War with spectacular action and heart-wrenching emotion.”

War 2 will be the only film with an IMAX release in India over the Independence Day weekend

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed a while back that no other film except for War 2 will see an IMAX release in India over the Independence Day weekend. “The film has secured a run on IMAX properties until the release of the next Conjuring film. Internationally, too, most properties catering to the Indian diaspora are giving a preference to War 2 at IMAX properties,” revealed a source close to the development.

We bet fans cannot wait to watch this film in the theatres. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

